Shubhanshu Shukla, First Indian Ever To Reach International Space Station, Returns Tomorrow

Shubhanshu Shukla Return: Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission, carrying Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts, has undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) at around 4:45 pm IST on July 14. It marked the beginning of their return journey to Earth aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft ‘Grace’.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) astronaut, is expected to return on July 15, approximately at 3:00 pm IST.

Shubhanshu Shukla, First Indian Ever To Reach ISS

Shukla scripted history when he became the first Indian ever to reach the International Space Station (ISS). Shukla said, “Even today, we want to know how it looks from space. I’ll tell you. From space, today’s India looks ambitious. It looks fearless. It looks confident. It looks proud. And so, I can once again say that today’s India still looks better than the rest of the world.”

During their 18-day stay aboard the orbital outpost, the Ax-4 crew conducted a series of scientific and outreach activities. One of the key experiments Shukla has conducted involves the study of space microalgae to understand their potential to produce food, oxygen, and biofuels. Other experiments conducted by the crew were the Voyager Displays experiment, which investigates how spaceflight affects eye movement, gaze coordination, and pointing accuracy.

Ax-4 had arrived at ISS on 26 June. The mission was led by former NASA veteran Peggy Whitson and piloted by Group Captain Shukla. Ax-4 had arrived. Its crew included Tibor Kapu from Hungary and Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland.

Shukla’s Trip To Space Comes 41 Years After Rakesh Sharma Flew In 1984

Born on 10 October 1985 in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, Group Captain Shukla joined the Air Force. His turn came to travel in space about 41 years after Rakesh Sharma flew aboard a Russian Soyuz in 1984.

The splashdown off the coast of California, US, is expected at 5.30 am EDT (3 PM IST) on July 15.

In a post on ‘X’, SpaceX said, “Dragon separation confirmed.”

Dragon separation confirmed!

