Home > Space and Science > Sweetener could be used to reduce hair loss for millions, study shows

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 13, 2025 19:19:07 IST

Sydney (dpa) – The natural sugar alternative stevia could have an unexpected second use: helping curb baldness and hair loss. Scientists based in Australia and China have found that stevioside, the sweetener found in the stevia plant, helps improve the skin’s absorption of minoxidil, a hair loss treatment for men and women. While human trials have not yet taken place, animal tests showed that using the two together "effectively promoted hair follicles to enter the growth phase, leading to new hair development." "Using stevioside to enhance minoxidil delivery represents a promising step toward more effective and natural treatments for hair loss, potentially benefiting millions worldwide," said Lifeng Kang of the University of Sydney, who carried out the research with colleagues from China Pharmaceutical University in Nanjing. Alopecia treatments such as minoxidil are hindered by their water insolubility and poor skin permeability, according to the team, whose research was published in the journal Advanced Healthcare Materials. "Animal studies demonstrated that the patch significantly promoted hair growth," the team wrote, after observing "a significant increase in hair follicle transition to the growth phase." The following information is not intended for publication dpa spr coh

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 7:19 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

