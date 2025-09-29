3-30-300 Rule: How Trees and Green Spaces Boost Mental Health and Wellbeing?

Does being closer to trees and green spaces really impact your wellbeing? Researchers say yes, and have a simple measurement for ensuring to get the most benefits from everyday nature. Brussels (dpa) – When you look out of your window, can you see trees? Preferably large ones? And how far is it from your home or workplace to a park, forest or some other green space? Why does any of this matter? For one, it’s good for the climate, but it’s also beneficial for your health — both physical and mental. Having plenty of nature nearby is not only good for our lungs, but it also helps reduce stress, and it has been proven to have a positive effect on our mental well-being. This is where the so-called 3-30-300 rule comes in, a concept developed a few years ago by Dutch forestry scientist Cecil Konijnendijk for urban planning: The idea is that everyone should… be able to see at least three trees from their home, have 30% tree canopy coverage in their neighbourhood, be within 300 metres of a high-quality green space. A study by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health found that fully adhering to the 3-30-300 rule is clearly associated with better mental health, reduced medication use and fewer visits to psychologists. People with nearby green spaces also reported feeling healthier overall. Does your living environment fail to meet the 3-30-300 rule? In the European Union, the European Commission recently announced plans to plant at least 3 billion additional trees by 2030. But even now, there are ways to bring more greenery into your life and improve your mental health: Spend more time in nature:Whether on your way to work, during a walk, or on a hike, consciously looking at nature can significantly improve your mood, according to researchers at Bangor University in Wales. Their study found that focusing on greenery during walks led to significant mood improvements and higher levels of positive emotions. Participants also felt more refreshed after their walks. Trees, in particular, had the greatest positive impact. Make your home greener:Indoor and balcony plants not only improve the indoor climate but also bring a touch of nature into your home. Even pictures of nature can have a similar effect. According to Berlin-based psychologist Suse Schumacher, a forest picture on the wall can evoke feelings similar to an actual forest visit, especially if it’s connected to personal experiences in nature. The following information is not intended for publication dpa/tmn lue yyzz n1 nhr coh (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)