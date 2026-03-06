6.52 Crore! IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Shatter World Record

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: India’s heart-stopping victory over England in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has done more than just secure a spot in the final; it has officially rewritten the history books of digital broadcasting. In a tournament defined by high-octane action, the clash at the Wankhede Stadium saw a staggering peak concurrency of 65.2 million viewers on the JioHotstar platform.

This figure represents the highest peak digital viewership for any live event globally, crossing the elusive 6.52 crore mark and cementing cricket’s status as the ultimate titan of the Indian sporting market.

A Global Benchmark in Streaming

ICC Chairman Jay Shah took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the milestone, hailing it as a pivotal moment for the sport. “The second semi-final has shattered the world record for digital viewership,” Shah posted. “A peak concurrency of 65.2 million is the highest for any live event across the world. This demonstrates the unparalleled capacity of marquee global cricket to aggregate fans at scale.”

Shah credited the achievement to the synergy between the ICC and its broadcast partner, JioStar, noting that setting new global benchmarks in media and streaming is a “proud moment” for the entire sporting fraternity.

On-Field Heroics Fuel the Surge

The record-breaking numbers were undoubtedly driven by the sheer quality of the contest on the pitch. India posted a daunting 253/7—the highest total ever recorded in a T20 World Cup knockout match. The charge was led by Sanju Samson, whose scintillating 89 off 42 balls included seven massive sixes. Despite surviving an early dropped catch, Samson punished the English attack to lay a foundation that seemed insurmountable.

However, England’s Jacob Bethell had other plans. His magnificent century (105 off 48 balls) kept the visitors in the hunt until the very last over. It took a masterclass in death bowling from Jasprit Bumrah to finally tilt the scales. Bumrah’s icy composure under immense pressure restricted England to 246/7, securing a narrow seven-run win for the Men in Blue.

The Road to Ahmedabad

With the momentum of a world-record audience behind them, India now travels to Ahmedabad to face New Zealand in the grand finale this Sunday. As the nation prepares for the ultimate showdown, the 6.52 crore figure serves as a reminder that when India plays, the world watches.

