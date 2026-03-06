LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei Chardham Yatra Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah agastya pandya Delhi crime news ayatollah ali khamenei Chardham Yatra Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah agastya pandya Delhi crime news ayatollah ali khamenei Chardham Yatra Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah agastya pandya Delhi crime news ayatollah ali khamenei Chardham Yatra Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah agastya pandya Delhi crime news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei Chardham Yatra Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah agastya pandya Delhi crime news ayatollah ali khamenei Chardham Yatra Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah agastya pandya Delhi crime news ayatollah ali khamenei Chardham Yatra Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah agastya pandya Delhi crime news ayatollah ali khamenei Chardham Yatra Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah agastya pandya Delhi crime news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 6.52 Crore! IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Shatter World Record

6.52 Crore! IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Shatter World Record

A new world record has been set. The India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final has officially shattered the global digital viewership benchmark. See how the marquee clash at Wankhede Stadium reached an unprecedented number of concurrent viewers on JioHotstar.

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Shatter World Record. Photo: T20 World Cup- X
IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Shatter World Record. Photo: T20 World Cup- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: March 6, 2026 21:24:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

6.52 Crore! IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Shatter World Record

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: India’s heart-stopping victory over England in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has done more than just secure a spot in the final; it has officially rewritten the history books of digital broadcasting. In a tournament defined by high-octane action, the clash at the Wankhede Stadium saw a staggering peak concurrency of 65.2 million viewers on the JioHotstar platform.

This figure represents the highest peak digital viewership for any live event globally, crossing the elusive 6.52 crore mark and cementing cricket’s status as the ultimate titan of the Indian sporting market.

A Global Benchmark in Streaming

ICC Chairman Jay Shah took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the milestone, hailing it as a pivotal moment for the sport. “The second semi-final has shattered the world record for digital viewership,” Shah posted. “A peak concurrency of 65.2 million is the highest for any live event across the world. This demonstrates the unparalleled capacity of marquee global cricket to aggregate fans at scale.”

You Might Be Interested In

Shah credited the achievement to the synergy between the ICC and its broadcast partner, JioStar, noting that setting new global benchmarks in media and streaming is a “proud moment” for the entire sporting fraternity.

On-Field Heroics Fuel the Surge

The record-breaking numbers were undoubtedly driven by the sheer quality of the contest on the pitch. India posted a daunting 253/7—the highest total ever recorded in a T20 World Cup knockout match. The charge was led by Sanju Samson, whose scintillating 89 off 42 balls included seven massive sixes. Despite surviving an early dropped catch, Samson punished the English attack to lay a foundation that seemed insurmountable.

However, England’s Jacob Bethell had other plans. His magnificent century (105 off 48 balls) kept the visitors in the hunt until the very last over. It took a masterclass in death bowling from Jasprit Bumrah to finally tilt the scales. Bumrah’s icy composure under immense pressure restricted England to 246/7, securing a narrow seven-run win for the Men in Blue.

The Road to Ahmedabad

With the momentum of a world-record audience behind them, India now travels to Ahmedabad to face New Zealand in the grand finale this Sunday. As the nation prepares for the ultimate showdown, the 6.52 crore figure serves as a reminder that when India plays, the world watches.

Also Read: IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Gets Kapil Dev Boost, India Legend Backs Opener Ahead Of Grand Finale

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 9:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ind vs engindia vs englandt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Gets Kapil Dev Boost, India Legend Backs Opener Ahead Of Grand Finale

ISL 2025-26: Jamie Maclaren’s Four-Goal Blitz Crush Odisha FC 5-1 at Salt Lake

‘Dhongi Baba’: Navjot Singh Sidhu Slams Mohammad Amir Over Wrong India Prediction — T20 World Cup 2026

IND vs NZ: Who Will Win The T20 World Cup 2026 if Final is Washed Out Due to Rain?

Sanju Samson Gives Epic Reply On ‘Two Missed Centuries’ at T20 World Cup 2026 Press Conference – WATCH

LATEST NEWS

‘The Zionist Regime Has Made A Big Mistake’: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s X Account Shares First Post After Iran Supreme Leader’s Death, Warns Israel, Shares An AI Missile Image

6.52 Crore! IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Shatter World Record

GTA 6 Pre-Order Rumours Cool Down After Rockstar Quietly Removes PlayStation Database IDs

Chardham Yatra 2026 Registration: Check Schedule For Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Pilgrimage Begins On THIS Date

‘No Deal Except Unconditional Surrender’: Donald Trump Warns Islamic Regime As He Introduces ‘Make Iran Great Again Slogan’ Amid Escalating Middle East War

Russia Sharing US Military Intelligence With Iran? New Report Raises Alarm As Tehran’s Strikes Grow More Precise

Drones, Missiles And Blackouts: Iranians Trapped In Deepening Crisis As Israel Intensifies Bombing In Coordinated Attacks With Mossad

Gold Rate Today, March 6: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad And Other Cities- Check 24K & 22K Prices Across India

Iran President Pezeshkian Says ‘Some Countries’ Begin Mediation Efforts To End War, Urges Talks To Focus On US & Israel Over ‘Underestimating Iranian People’

Deadly Pakistan-Afghanistan Clashes: UN Report Reveals Women And Children Account For Most Victims During Operation Ghazab lil-Haq

6.52 Crore! IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Shatter World Record

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

6.52 Crore! IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Shatter World Record

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

6.52 Crore! IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Shatter World Record
6.52 Crore! IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Shatter World Record
6.52 Crore! IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Shatter World Record
6.52 Crore! IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Shatter World Record

QUICK LINKS