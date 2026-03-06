IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Gets Kapil Dev Boost, India Legend Backs Opener Ahead Of Grand Finale

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: As India prepare for a high-stakes T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad this Sunday, the spotlight has fallen squarely on young opener Abhishek Sharma. While the southpaw has struggled for consistency throughout the tournament, he has found a powerful ally in India’s first World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev.

Speaking at a golf event following India’s heart-stopping semifinal victory over England, Kapil Dev urged the team management to keep faith in the struggling youngster. Despite Abhishek’s lean run—save for a blistering half-century against Zimbabwe earlier in the competition—Kapil believes the final is the perfect stage for a redemption story.

“Just believe in your team, and the management should believe in the player,” Kapil remarked. “Abhishek should believe in himself that ‘I can perform and I will perform.’ There is still one game left—the final.”

A Semifinal for the Ages

India’s path to the final was anything but smooth. After posting a massive 253, the Men in Blue were pushed to the absolute limit by England in Mumbai. A sensational century from Jacob Bethell (105 off 48 balls) threatened to snatch victory from India’s grasp, but the hosts held their nerve to win by a mere seven runs.

Kapil admitted the intensity of the chase took him by surprise. “I didn’t think it would become this difficult. When India scored 250-plus, it was a brilliant game. In the end, it was cricket’s win,” he noted with a smile.

The Pillars of India’s Campaign

The legendary all-rounder was quick to praise Jasprit Bumrah, whose composure under the Bethell onslaught proved why he remains the world’s premier fast bowler. “Bumrah is the number one bowler in the world. He delivers under pressure… he deserves all the respect,” Kapil said.

He also highlighted the resurgence of Sanju Samson, whose 89-run blitz provided the backbone of India’s semifinal total. Following a vital 97 against the West Indies in the Super Eights, Samson has silenced his critics, and Kapil believes Abhishek can follow a similar trajectory. “Sanju really played wonderful cricket in the last two games. Big players can miss the target sometimes, like what happened to Abhishek, but they will come back.”

As the caravan moves to Ahmedabad, all eyes will be on whether Abhishek Sharma can repay the legend’s faith and deliver a match-winning performance against the Black Caps.

