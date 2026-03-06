LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Gets Kapil Dev Boost, India Legend Backs Opener Ahead Of Grand Finale

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Gets Kapil Dev Boost, India Legend Backs Opener Ahead Of Grand Finale

India legend Kapil Dev backs struggling opener Abhishek Sharma ahead of the IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final. Read how the 1983 hero urges the Men in Blue to keep faith in the youngster after a nail-biting semifinal win over England.

Abhishek Sharma Gets Kapil Dev Boost, India Legend Backs Opener Ahead Of Grand Finale. Photo: Abhishek Sharma FC/BCCI- X
Abhishek Sharma Gets Kapil Dev Boost, India Legend Backs Opener Ahead Of Grand Finale. Photo: Abhishek Sharma FC/BCCI- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: March 6, 2026 20:47:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Gets Kapil Dev Boost, India Legend Backs Opener Ahead Of Grand Finale

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: As India prepare for a high-stakes T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad this Sunday, the spotlight has fallen squarely on young opener Abhishek Sharma. While the southpaw has struggled for consistency throughout the tournament, he has found a powerful ally in India’s first World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev.

Speaking at a golf event following India’s heart-stopping semifinal victory over England, Kapil Dev urged the team management to keep faith in the struggling youngster. Despite Abhishek’s lean run—save for a blistering half-century against Zimbabwe earlier in the competition—Kapil believes the final is the perfect stage for a redemption story.

“Just believe in your team, and the management should believe in the player,” Kapil remarked. “Abhishek should believe in himself that ‘I can perform and I will perform.’ There is still one game left—the final.”

You Might Be Interested In

A Semifinal for the Ages

India’s path to the final was anything but smooth. After posting a massive 253, the Men in Blue were pushed to the absolute limit by England in Mumbai. A sensational century from Jacob Bethell (105 off 48 balls) threatened to snatch victory from India’s grasp, but the hosts held their nerve to win by a mere seven runs.

Kapil admitted the intensity of the chase took him by surprise. “I didn’t think it would become this difficult. When India scored 250-plus, it was a brilliant game. In the end, it was cricket’s win,” he noted with a smile.

The Pillars of India’s Campaign

The legendary all-rounder was quick to praise Jasprit Bumrah, whose composure under the Bethell onslaught proved why he remains the world’s premier fast bowler. “Bumrah is the number one bowler in the world. He delivers under pressure… he deserves all the respect,” Kapil said.

He also highlighted the resurgence of Sanju Samson, whose 89-run blitz provided the backbone of India’s semifinal total. Following a vital 97 against the West Indies in the Super Eights, Samson has silenced his critics, and Kapil believes Abhishek can follow a similar trajectory. “Sanju really played wonderful cricket in the last two games. Big players can miss the target sometimes, like what happened to Abhishek, but they will come back.”

As the caravan moves to Ahmedabad, all eyes will be on whether Abhishek Sharma can repay the legend’s faith and deliver a match-winning performance against the Black Caps.

Also Read: Dhongi Baba’: Navjot Singh Sidhu Slams Mohammad Amir Over Wrong India Prediction — T20 World Cup 2026

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 8:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Abhishek Sharmaind vs engIND vs NZindia vs englandindia vs new zealandkapil devt20 world cup 2026T20 World Cup Final

RELATED News

ISL 2025-26: Jamie Maclaren’s Four-Goal Blitz Crush Odisha FC 5-1 at Salt Lake

‘Dhongi Baba’: Navjot Singh Sidhu Slams Mohammad Amir Over Wrong India Prediction — T20 World Cup 2026

IND vs NZ: Who Will Win The T20 World Cup 2026 if Final is Washed Out Due to Rain?

Sanju Samson Gives Epic Reply On ‘Two Missed Centuries’ at T20 World Cup 2026 Press Conference – WATCH

Ricky Martin to Headline T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony in Ahmedabad – Where And How To Watch Live

LATEST NEWS

‘No Deal Except Unconditional Surrender’: Donald Trump Warns Islamic Regime As He Introduces ‘Make Iran Great Again Slogan’ Amid Escalating Middle East War

Russia Sharing US Military Intelligence With Iran? New Report Raises Alarm As Tehran’s Strikes Grow More Precise

Drones, Missiles And Blackouts: Iranians Trapped In Deepening Crisis As Israel Intensifies Bombing In Coordinated Attacks With Mossad

Gold Rate Today, March 6: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad And Other Cities- Check 24K & 22K Prices Across India

Iran President Pezeshkian Says ‘Some Countries’ Begin Mediation Efforts To End War, Urges Talks To Focus On US & Israel Over ‘Underestimating Iranian People’

Deadly Pakistan-Afghanistan Clashes: UN Report Reveals Women And Children Account For Most Victims During Operation Ghazab lil-Haq

Dubai Residents To Face Rationing As Israel-Iran Engage In Heavy Bombing? Popular UAE City Supermarkets Likely To Limit Sale Of Fruits, Vegetables

Maharashtra Budget 2026–27: Devendra Fadnavis Announces Rs 2 Lakh Loan Waiver For Farmers, Metro Expansion And 20 Lakh Slum Homes Redevelopment

Policy Execution and Administrative Excellence at FCI: Observations Shared by Sudeep Singh FCI

Kerala Kitchen and Bar by Tanatan, Juhu’s New Hub for Kerala and Mangalorean Cuisine-Starry affair owner Raj Shetty and Partner Amit Pal

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Gets Kapil Dev Boost, India Legend Backs Opener Ahead Of Grand Finale

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Gets Kapil Dev Boost, India Legend Backs Opener Ahead Of Grand Finale

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Gets Kapil Dev Boost, India Legend Backs Opener Ahead Of Grand Finale
IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Gets Kapil Dev Boost, India Legend Backs Opener Ahead Of Grand Finale
IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Gets Kapil Dev Boost, India Legend Backs Opener Ahead Of Grand Finale
IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Gets Kapil Dev Boost, India Legend Backs Opener Ahead Of Grand Finale

QUICK LINKS