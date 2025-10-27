7-Month Pregnant Delhi Police Constable Shocks Everyone, Lifting 145kg To Win Medal At Weightlifting Championship!

An extraordinary exhibition of strength by Sonika Yadav-a Delhi Police Constable who redefined the frontiers of strength and motherhood by winning a medal at the All-India Police Weightlifting Cluster 2025-26 when she was in her seventh month of pregnancy.

On the platform in Andhra, the officer of the 2014 batch stunned all by competing in a heavier category than usual, ultimately securing the headline 145 kg deadlift with aplomb. Her determination to not let pregnancy be seen as a roadblock instantly made her into a role model for anyone refusing to accept that domiciliary motherhood is a reason not to pursue extreme fitness goals.

Sonika with her achievement made herself not just a personal winner but more so an icon of feminine strength and commitment to her promises, a bronze medal and the loudest cheer from the entire stadium being her reward.

Pregnant Powerlifter’s Remarkable Feats

The constable’s performance at the championship was a masterclass in strength and courage under control. Sonika Yadav’s total lift consisted of significant weights in three disciplines.

W/Ct. Sonika of Delhi Police North District clinched Bronze medal at the All India Police Weightlifting Cluster 2025-26, Amravati (A.P.), lifting a total of 350 kg in 84+ kg category — while 7 months pregnant!







In the squats, she executed 125 kg; in the bench press clean, she lifted 80 kg; and then she continued to make a record with the most excellent deadlift. For her, rigorous training was decided in consultation with her doctor so that her exercises were safe throughout her pregnancy.

Sonika took her inspiration from the international powerlifters who went up on the platform while being pregnant, thus showing that it is not a reckless decision but a medically coordinated and accepted choice.

Defying Conventional Wisdom and Stereotypes

Sonika Yadav was motivated by her wish to defy society’s dogma that pregnancy means the immediate cessation of one’s dreams. By competing and succeeding, Sister Yadav has become the women of the world and a greater emancipation and stature.

Until one day, her husband had to support her getting upright from the bench press because of the size of her belly, and cheers erupted in the whole hall. The female officers rushed to greet her, calling her ‘Iron Mother,’ a name that suitably defined her fighting spirit.

Presently, she is serving the Community Policing Cell, and that award only adds to her already shining profile, with multiple commendations in the field of drug abuse prevention. Her triumphs are a textbook example of the fact that motherhood and sporting honor can coexist.

