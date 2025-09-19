LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 9 Famous Cricketers Who Battled Cancer: 3 Of Them Are Indian, Can You Guess the Others?

9 Famous Cricketers Who Battled Cancer: 3 Of Them Are Indian, Can You Guess the Others?

Check out a few cricketers who have fought against cancer. Here is the list below, which shows three players from India, two from Australia, one each from South Africa, New Zealand, and two from England.

9 Famous Cricketers Who Battled Cancer: 3 Of Them Are Indian, Can You Guess the Others?

Published By: Shubhi
Published: September 19, 2025 16:31:57 IST

Cricket has given fans never-ending moments of joy, but behind the scenes, many players have had to fight their greatest battles off the cricketing field. Cancer has, in many cases, become the disease that has tested spirit and grit, with many cricketers actually inspiring millions with their sheer resilience through the challenges.

 

Indian Cricketers Who Battled Cancer

As we all are aware, one of the most remarkable cases is that of India’s 2011 World Cup hero, Yuvraj Singh. He has been diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer after taking the trophy of World Cup 2011 home, he underwent chemotherapy and reciprocated the kind of hope he gave to others through his heroic return to cricket. He again took on an uphill battle, setting up the YouWeCan Foundation to create awareness about cancer.

Another Indian, JP Yadav, was diagnosed with a malignant digestive tumor at age 21. Chemotherapy and recovery were followed by a comeback to professional cricket. Former India opener and coach Anshuman Gaekwad had fought leukemia valiantly before his demise in 2024.

 

Australian Prima Donnas Who Fight Against Skin Cancer

Coming from Australia, two prime names are added to the list. Having undergone numerous surgeries for skin cancer, ex-skipper Michael Clarke is an ardent activist on early detection and sun protection. In his late life, praiseworthy commentator Richie Benaud revealed his skin cancer experiences, thereby ushering public conversations on preventive care.

 

Courageous Battles from New Zealand and England

Batting wizardry did not save Martin Crowe from being diagnosed with lymphoma in 2012. Nonetheless, Crowe kept on commenting and writing until he died in 2016.

England has also seen two greats face this disease. The flamboyant captain and commentator Tony Greig fought lung cancer until he died in 2012. Geoffrey Boycott, on the other hand, is another great who beat throat cancer in the early 2000s and is still active as a cricket commentator.

 

South Africa’s Inspirational Tale

In 1991, the South African all-rounder Dave Callaghan was diagnosed with testicular cancer. When he was able to return to cricket, he had the cricketing world stunned when he scored an unbeaten 169 in a match-winning innings against New Zealand.

 

Stories like these remind us that cricketers are soldiers of some sort who show bravery, not only on the cricket field, but also away from it, and not just in records or runs.

Tags: Anshuman Gaekwad leukemiacancer awareness in cricketcancer survivors in cricketcricket players with cancercricketers who battled cancerDave Callaghan testicular cancerGeoffrey Boycott throat cancerIndian cricketers with cancerinspirational cricketers cancer storiesJP Yadav cancer recoveryMartin Crowe lymphomaMichael Clarke Skin CancerRichie Benaud skin cancerTony Greig lung cancerYuvraj Singh cancer battle

RELATED News

Neeraj Chopra Breaks Silence After Rare Non Podium Finish, Sends Message To Sachin Yadav
I remember Harmanpreet shmashing our bowlers all over park: India Test skipper Gill
‘I Gave It All’ Arshad Nadeem Regrets Missing Medal At The World Athletics Championships 2025
Sunil Gavaskar To Gautam Gambhir ‘Don’t Risk Jasprit Bumrah Before Asia Cup 2025 Final’
"Proud moment to achieve gold for India": Jaismine Lamboria after World Boxing Championship triumph

LATEST NEWS

Mehbooba Mufti urges Amit Shah to view Yasin Malik's case through "humanitarian lens"
"Welcome new interim government, reaffirm steadfast support for peace, stability": MEA on Nepal
PM Modi immerses in prayer as Harshdeep Kaur performs soulful rendition of 'Ik Onkar'
Sopore Police Conduct Search In UAPA Case Linked To Banned Organisation JKIM
Zubeen Garg Controversies: From Krishna Comment To Hitting A Minor, 5 Times The Assam Singer Sparked Outrage
How To Turn Small Monthly Investments into Big Goals Using an SIP Calculator
What is ‘Hug My Younger Self’ Trend? Here Are Best Prompts To Try On Google Gemini Nano Banana
Inside Actor Sanjay Mishra’s New ₹4.75 Crore Sea-Facing Home in Madh Island Near Singer Jubin Nautiyal
VMS TMT IPO Day 3: Fully Subscribed At 5.20x, Strong Demand From QIBs And NIIs Signals Positive Momentum
World’s Richest Family Has More Wealth Than Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Combined, Their Business Is…
9 Famous Cricketers Who Battled Cancer: 3 Of Them Are Indian, Can You Guess the Others?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

9 Famous Cricketers Who Battled Cancer: 3 Of Them Are Indian, Can You Guess the Others?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

9 Famous Cricketers Who Battled Cancer: 3 Of Them Are Indian, Can You Guess the Others?
9 Famous Cricketers Who Battled Cancer: 3 Of Them Are Indian, Can You Guess the Others?
9 Famous Cricketers Who Battled Cancer: 3 Of Them Are Indian, Can You Guess the Others?
9 Famous Cricketers Who Battled Cancer: 3 Of Them Are Indian, Can You Guess the Others?

QUICK LINKS