9 Famous Cricketers Who Battled Cancer: 3 Of Them Are Indian, Can You Guess the Others?

Cricket has given fans never-ending moments of joy, but behind the scenes, many players have had to fight their greatest battles off the cricketing field. Cancer has, in many cases, become the disease that has tested spirit and grit, with many cricketers actually inspiring millions with their sheer resilience through the challenges.

Indian Cricketers Who Battled Cancer

As we all are aware, one of the most remarkable cases is that of India’s 2011 World Cup hero, Yuvraj Singh. He has been diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer after taking the trophy of World Cup 2011 home, he underwent chemotherapy and reciprocated the kind of hope he gave to others through his heroic return to cricket. He again took on an uphill battle, setting up the YouWeCan Foundation to create awareness about cancer.

Another Indian, JP Yadav, was diagnosed with a malignant digestive tumor at age 21. Chemotherapy and recovery were followed by a comeback to professional cricket. Former India opener and coach Anshuman Gaekwad had fought leukemia valiantly before his demise in 2024.

Australian Prima Donnas Who Fight Against Skin Cancer

Coming from Australia, two prime names are added to the list. Having undergone numerous surgeries for skin cancer, ex-skipper Michael Clarke is an ardent activist on early detection and sun protection. In his late life, praiseworthy commentator Richie Benaud revealed his skin cancer experiences, thereby ushering public conversations on preventive care.

Courageous Battles from New Zealand and England

Batting wizardry did not save Martin Crowe from being diagnosed with lymphoma in 2012. Nonetheless, Crowe kept on commenting and writing until he died in 2016.

England has also seen two greats face this disease. The flamboyant captain and commentator Tony Greig fought lung cancer until he died in 2012. Geoffrey Boycott, on the other hand, is another great who beat throat cancer in the early 2000s and is still active as a cricket commentator.

South Africa’s Inspirational Tale

In 1991, the South African all-rounder Dave Callaghan was diagnosed with testicular cancer. When he was able to return to cricket, he had the cricketing world stunned when he scored an unbeaten 169 in a match-winning innings against New Zealand.

Stories like these remind us that cricketers are soldiers of some sort who show bravery, not only on the cricket field, but also away from it, and not just in records or runs.