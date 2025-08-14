LIVE TV
Home > Sports > A Dream Team Returns: Adam Copeland and Christian Cage Join Forces For AEW Forbidden Door Showdown

A Dream Team Returns: Adam Copeland and Christian Cage Join Forces For AEW Forbidden Door Showdown

AEW is officially bringing back one of the most popular tag teams in wrestling history Adam Copeland (Edge) and Christian Cage. Well known because of their legendary ladder and TLC matches in WWE, the team will join forces at Forbidden Door and challenge Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian.

A Dream Team Returns: Adam Copeland and Christian Cage Join Forces for AEW Forbidden Door Showdown (Image Credit - X)
A Dream Team Returns: Adam Copeland and Christian Cage Join Forces for AEW Forbidden Door Showdown (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 14, 2025 15:42:52 IST

It is the reunion we have been waiting years to see Edge and Christian, now Adam Copeland and Christian Cage in AEW, are back in the ring together. The two legends that used to dominate tag team division in the WWE will be coming together once again to face a big match in the Forbidden Doors of AEW.

Legendary Tag Team History Revived

In their WWE stints, Copeland and Christian Cage won various world tag team titles and wrote their names in history books of wrestling. Their ladder match and TLC match against The Dudley Boyz and The Hardys are legendary, and stole the hearts of many generations of tag team wrestlers.

Both men have had a long history in AEW, but they never met as partners very often. They were instead embroiled in rivalries and they were in most cases facing each other in the ring. That is soon going to change in a spectacular way.

Copeland Saved by Christian Cage

The reunion was formed on this week AEW Dynamite. FTR completely pulverized Copeland until Christian Cage came in the ring with a barbed wire bat and rescued him. When the two old friends confronted each other the audience went wild and Copeland took Cage into an emotional embrace.

This was after months of tensions. Copeland had previously rescued Cage at the All In PPV against his own group-Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian. Having said to Cage to go find himself in the feud, perhaps this search is over as they are reunited.

Forbidden Door Match Announced

The big news was later confirmed by AEW, Copeland and Christian Cage will reunite in the ring and face Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian at Forbidden Door. It is a plot twist that guarantees nostalgia and action-packed fun to the fans who have been anticipating to see this moment.

The reformation of this historic tag team sets up the possibility of a number of dream matches. At the top of the list is FTR who sidelined Copeland earlier this summer. AEW may schedule that grudge match as early as All Out and give fans another installment of their heated rivalry.

Potential Dream Matches Ahead

The other dream match would be Copeland and Christian Cage and The Young Bucks. The two teams characterized their own time and the idea of such teams playing each other in regular or ladder games is exciting. Now AEW President Tony Khan has an unusual opportunity to make it happen.

Going a step further the duo will even be required to defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Hurt Syndicate. Although all four competitors would be ex-WWE identities, the new AEW package would make it feel like a completely new thing- a blend of nostalgia and innovation to the wrestling audience around the globe.

