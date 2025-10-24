'A stain on the opening of the NBA season,' says sports law professor on NBA gambling arrests

VIDEO SHOWS: INTERVIEW WITH ANDREW BRANDT, SPORTS LAW PROFESSOR AT VILLANOVA / COURT DOCS / FILE RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: INTERNET (OCTOBER 23, 2025) (SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE – Access all) 1. NBA (NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION) COMMUNICATIONS STATEMENT ON X READING (English): "NBA STATEMENT / NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 – The NBA issued the following statement today: "We are in the process of reviewing the federal indictments announced today. Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups are being placed on immediate leave from their teams, and we will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities. We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and the integrity of our game remains our top priority." " NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 23, 2025) (DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE – No resales) 2. (SOUNDBITE) (English) KASH PATEL, FBI (FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION) DIRECTOR, SAYING: "This is the insider trading saga for the NBA." VILLANOVA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 23, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 3. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ANDREW BRANDT, PROFESSOR OF PRACTICE AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR THE JEFFREY S. MOORAD CENTER FOR THE STUDY OF SPORTS LAW AT VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY'S CHARLES WIDGER SCHOOL OF LAW, SAYING: "It is certainly not a stretch to see what we saw today, which is that ensnared in all of this sports betting, are active athletes and to an extent, coaches, with their unique and inside information that can be leveraged by bettors, some with ties to organized crime. That has all happened. And I guess my answer to you is – I'm a little surprised we haven't seen this before." NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES (FILE – JANUARY 9, 2004) (REUTERS – Access all) (MUTE) 4. STILL PHOTOGRAPH OF FORMER BASEBALL PLAYER, PETE ROSE, ATTENDING A BOOK-SIGNING SESSION OF HIS BOOK "MY PRISON WITHOUT BARS" ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES (FILE – OCTOBER 24, 1999) (REUTERS – Access all) (MUTE) 5. STILL PHOTOGRAPH OF ROSE AS HE'S APPLAUDED BY FORMER BASEBALL PLAYERS, STAN MUSIAL (L) AND HENRY AARON (R) SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (FILE – MAY 9, 1999) (REUTERS – Access all) (MUTE) 6. STILL PHOTOGRAPH OF ROSE ADDRESSING PLAYERS INTERNET (OCTOBER 23, 2025) (NBA.COM WEBSITE – Access all) (MUTE) 7. JONTAY PORTER'S PLAYER PROFILE PAGE ON THE NBA WEBSITE VILLANOVA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 23, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 8. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ANDREW BRANDT, PROFESSOR OF PRACTICE AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR THE JEFFREY S. MOORAD CENTER FOR THE STUDY OF SPORTS LAW AT VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY'S CHARLES WIDGER SCHOOL OF LAW, SAYING: "What we had last year in the NBA, a player named Jontay Porter, who was kicked out of the league for giving inside information to his fellow gamblers – he was a gambler himself – on his performance. And in a couple of games, he took himself out early, talked about an eye injury, talked about not feeling well and of course, all the unders hit – under points, under rebounds, under assists – and the gamblers walked away with big money and Jontay Porter was found to have been involved in this, kicked out of the league. Now the focus is on a player named Terry Rozier, a point guard for, at the time, the Charlotte Hornets in March of 2023. And the focus is on prop bets – where he mysteriously left a game that he was playing well in – but the unders hit on points, rebounds, assists, whatever it may be – and that's where manipulation can happen with these proposition bets that are the focus of this investigation." SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES (FILE – OCTOBER 16, 2025) (IMAGN IMAGES – Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images) (MUTE) 9. STILL PHOTOGRAPH OF PORTLAND TRAILBLAZERS HEAD COACH, CHAUNCEY BILLUPS PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES (FILE – OCTOBER 14, 2025) (IMAGN IMAGES – Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images) (MUTE) 10. STILL PHOTOGRAPH OF BILLUPS WITH YANG HANSEN SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (FILE – OCTOBER 8, 2025) (IMAGN IMAGES – Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images) (MUTE) 11. STILL PHOTOGRAPH OF BILLUPS ON SIDE OF COURT 12. STILL PHOTOGRAPH OF BILLUPS ATHENS, GREECE (FILE – AUGUST 24, 2010) (REUTERS – Access all) 13. THEN-DENVER NUGGETS POINT GUARD, CHAUNCEY BILLUPS, GIVING INTERVIEW (NOT A SOUNDBITE) TARRYTOWN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES (FILE – AUGUST 13, 2010) (REUTERS – Access all) 14. BILLUPS GIVING INTERVIEW (NOT A SOUNDBITE) VILLANOVA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 23, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 15. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ANDREW BRANDT, PROFESSOR OF PRACTICE AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR THE JEFFREY S. MOORAD CENTER FOR THE STUDY OF SPORTS LAW AT VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY'S CHARLES WIDGER SCHOOL OF LAW, SAYING: "It's not good. And the NBA started the other night, a lot of excitement, the world champions get their rings in Oklahoma City, Kevin Durant's on a new team, big, big games. That excitement is now tempered because of this scandal. You have an active coach of the Portland Trailblazers ensnared not in these prop bets, but of course, but in poker games, which is a separate but sort of associated thing that's going on here. And then of course, a player that was currently, now suspended, on the Miami Heat – Terry Rozier, who played in the opening game last night and arrested this morning. So it's like, what are we doing here? We've got the NBA season started and now both Billups, the coach of the Trailblazers and Rozier have been suspended indefinitely. That's how fast this has happened. So I'm sure that people will move on to the games and the exciting plays and the superstars of the NBA and this won't stay in the news awhile, but certainly, what a stain on the opening of the NBA season." ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 23, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 16. (SOUNDBITE) (English) JIM TRUSTY, ATTORNEY FOR TERRY ROZIER, SAYING: TRUSTY: "The bottom line of letting marketing drive a decision as to whether to disrupt somebody's life and arrest them – it didn't have to happen, he could've walked in their door." JOURNALIST: "So him not playing last night, that had nothing to do with this? Did you have any indication that this was coming?" TRUSTY: "No, not a word. And he's coming off a hamstring injury, so we just took it as kind of more of the same with the injury healing up." JOURNALIST: "Did he fake an injury on March 23, 2023?" TRUSTY: "No. You know what's critical about all this? And our day will come. But he had medical follow-up in the days after. He had a bunch of people that he appropriately confided in that he had an injury and he didn't play another game. The Hornets were out of the playoffs. He's a veteran that's been there. He's like, 'Why am I going to make this injury worse? I shouldn't be playing.' And that's exactly what happened. He didn't play like the last seven or eight games." JOURNALIST: "And he never told Mr. (Deniro) Laster that he was going to remove himself early from that game?" TRUSTY: "I'm not going to get into the triable components of this, the parts that we're going to have to fight about some day. I'm just telling you, this is not Jontay Porter." JOURNALIST: "Have you been briefed that the NBA investigation was reviewed by the FBI prior to their arrest? Do you know if any of that information was relayed to you prior to this? Prior to their investigation?" TRUSTY: "What I can tell you is there's a lot of people that are very close-lipped about what happened in 2023. But what I was told is there was an investigation. They interviewed him twice. They took his phone, downloaded everything. And at the end of the day, they said, 'There's nothing to see here,' and cleared him. And that was a very professional investigation. It wasn't something that was perfunctory. You had FBI agents, you had a vice president within the NBA. There was a former prosecutor in SDNY. So it was the real deal. They looked at the same stuff and they said, 'There's nothing her…

