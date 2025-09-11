Aaron Hardie to miss India A series due to shoulder injury

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 09:29:20 IST

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Aaron Hardie has been ruled out of the Australia A tour of India due to a shoulder injury, further depleting the team’s pace-bowling options, as per ESPNcricinfo.

He will miss the four-day matches against India A, which start on September 16 in Lucknow, followed by the three one-dayers in Kanpur. Victorian all-rounder Will Sutherland, who was already part of the one-day squad, will replace Hardie for the second four-day game in Lucknow, while a replacement for the one-day team will be announced later.

Hardie featured in the recent T20I and ODI series against West Indies and South Africa, but he struggled against them and had not been selected for the New Zealand tour for three T20Is, instead being included in the A squad.

Though an all-rounder rather than a specialist bowler, Hardie’s injury adds to a growing list of players sidelined heading into the season.

After Hardie, Queensland teenager Callum Vidler became the latest to join the list, which has ruled them out of Australia’s A white-ball tour of India and the start of the domestic summer due to a partial stress fracture.

After the Australia ODI and Test, captain Pat Cummins developed a lumbar bone stress in his lower back, and Lance Morris is undergoing back surgery; there were speculations about fast-tracking Vidler. He was in contention to play in the white-ball part of Australia A’s tour of India later this month.

Updated Australia: A four-day squad- Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Oliver Peake, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Liam Scott, Will Sutherland (second game only), Henry Thornton

Updated Australia A one-day squad: Cooper Connolly, Harry Dixon, Jack Edwards, Sam Elliott, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Todd Murphy, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Lachie Shaw, Tom Straker, Will Sutherland, Henry Thornton (one to be added). (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

QUICK LINKS