Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’

Aaryavir, son of former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has shared his feelings about the cricketing life of his father. Having now entered into professional cricket himself, he explained how his attitude to his father as a cricketer has evolved over the years. His statement followed the remark by Sehwag days ago that his sons do not listen to him much in his commentary.

Aaryavir Sehwag in Delhi Premier League

Aaryavir currently plays in the second season of the Delhi Premier League in the team Central Delhi Kings. His younger brother Vedant is a member of the West Delhi Lions.

Both of them have not yet played in the playing XI but their inclusion has attracted attention only due to the cricketing legacy of their father. Fans would be interested to know whether the Sehwag name would still luster in the field of cricket.

Aaryavir on Learning From Father Virender Sehwag

Speaking to Delhi Capitals, Remembering his cricketing career, Aaryavir said that he started playing cricket at home with his father.

“From a young age, I had a habit of playing cricket with a plastic bat and ball. I have a brother, so we would play a lot together because that is what we saw as kids, seeing dad play,” he said.

Story of a right-handed opening batter from Dilli, called Sehwag 🥹💙 pic.twitter.com/CxGIFYwiBp — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 26, 2025

Having played professional cricket over the past two to three years, Aaryavir said that he has now understood the extent of the abilities of his father.

“As I am playing professional cricket for two to three years, I am understanding what kind of a cricketer my dad was. So, earlier, dad would say, ghar ki murgi daal baraabar (being taken for granted), but it is not like that,” Aaryavir explained.

A Deeper Respect for Virender Sehwag

The boy who plays the game himself revealed that he now has a different view of what his father has done in the game.

“As I am playing, I am understanding a lot about my dad, how great a cricketer he was and I really idolise him as well. Watching him, you just feel that the things he has done aren’t really easy to do,” Aaryavir added.

This recognition indicates how the generation of Sehwags is slowly getting to know about the hard work and genius that went into creating memorable innings of Virender Sehwag in the Indian colors.

Virender Sehwag’s Legendary Cricket Career

Virender Sehwag has one of the most celebrated international career in Indian cricket. He made his debut as a One Day International player against Pakistan in April, 1999 and was the opening batsman. His first performance was not too good but in 2001 against Australia in Bengaluru he scored a half-century.

Sehwag has represented India in 245 one day internationals and has a tally of 8273 runs with 15 centuries with an average of 35. His aggressive stroke play and aggressive approach to the game was a new benchmark of Indian openers.

In Test, he made his debut against South Africa in November 2001 and got a century in the first game itself. His Test career was not a failure since he scored 8586 runs in 104 matches with an average of 49.34 and 23 centuries.

His bowling skills of demolishing bowlers and his good stroke play made him gain the title of one of the most dangerous openers in international cricket. Today when Aaryavir starts his own path, he speaks with admiration and respect of the man who changed Indian batting.

ALSO READ: Chess: Goa Declared The Official Host For The FIDE World Cup 2025