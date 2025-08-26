LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’

Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’

Aaryavir Sehwag, who is currently playing professional cricket, said he now better comprehends the greatness of his father Virender Sehwag. He complimented the success of his father even as he began his career in Delhi Premier League.

Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Father Virender Sehwag: 'Now I Understand Him As A Player' (Image Credit - X/ Delhi Capitals and ANI)
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Father Virender Sehwag: 'Now I Understand Him As A Player' (Image Credit - X/ Delhi Capitals and ANI)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 26, 2025 23:48:06 IST

Aaryavir, son of former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has shared his feelings about the cricketing life of his father. Having now entered into professional cricket himself, he explained how his attitude to his father as a cricketer has evolved over the years. His statement followed the remark by Sehwag days ago that his sons do not listen to him much in his commentary.

Aaryavir Sehwag in Delhi Premier League

Aaryavir currently plays in the second season of the Delhi Premier League in the team Central Delhi Kings. His younger brother Vedant is a member of the West Delhi Lions.

Both of them have not yet played in the playing XI but their inclusion has attracted attention only due to the cricketing legacy of their father. Fans would be interested to know whether the Sehwag name would still luster in the field of cricket.

Aaryavir on Learning From Father Virender Sehwag

Speaking to Delhi Capitals, Remembering his cricketing career, Aaryavir said that he started playing cricket at home with his father.

“From a young age, I had a habit of playing cricket with a plastic bat and ball. I have a brother, so we would play a lot together because that is what we saw as kids, seeing dad play,” he said.

Having played professional cricket over the past two to three years, Aaryavir said that he has now understood the extent of the abilities of his father.

“As I am playing professional cricket for two to three years, I am understanding what kind of a cricketer my dad was. So, earlier, dad would say, ghar ki murgi daal baraabar (being taken for granted), but it is not like that,” Aaryavir explained.

A Deeper Respect for Virender Sehwag

The boy who plays the game himself revealed that he now has a different view of what his father has done in the game.

“As I am playing, I am understanding a lot about my dad, how great a cricketer he was and I really idolise him as well. Watching him, you just feel that the things he has done aren’t really easy to do,” Aaryavir added.

This recognition indicates how the generation of Sehwags is slowly getting to know about the hard work and genius that went into creating memorable innings of Virender Sehwag in the Indian colors.

Virender Sehwag’s Legendary Cricket Career

Virender Sehwag has one of the most celebrated international career in Indian cricket. He made his debut as a One Day International player against Pakistan in April, 1999 and was the opening batsman. His first performance was not too good but in 2001 against Australia in Bengaluru he scored a half-century.

Sehwag has represented India in 245 one day internationals and has a tally of 8273 runs with 15 centuries with an average of 35. His aggressive stroke play and aggressive approach to the game was a new benchmark of Indian openers.

In Test, he made his debut against South Africa in November 2001 and got a century in the first game itself. His Test career was not a failure since he scored 8586 runs in 104 matches with an average of 49.34 and 23 centuries.

His bowling skills of demolishing bowlers and his good stroke play made him gain the title of one of the most dangerous openers in international cricket. Today when Aaryavir starts his own path, he speaks with admiration and respect of the man who changed Indian batting.

ALSO READ: Chess: Goa Declared The Official Host For The FIDE World Cup 2025

Tags: Aaryavir SehwagDelhi Capitalsteam indiavirender sehwag

RELATED News

Chess: Goa Declared The Official Host For The FIDE World Cup 2025
Charles Leclerc Backs Lewis Hamilton Amid Ferrari Struggles: ‘Too Early to Judge’
Jack Draper Advances at U.S. Open As Coleman Wong Makes History for Hong Kong
Venus Williams’ US Open Comeback Ends In Hard-Fought Loss To Karolína Muchová
Becky Lynch Sparks Backlash Over Ozzy Osbourne Joke At WWE Birmingham Show

LATEST NEWS

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?