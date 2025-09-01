AB de Villiers Slams R Ashwin’s CSK Exit: ‘You Should Have Never Left CSK’

India had one of the best spinners and Ravichandran Ashwin chose to end his IPL career last year. Ashwin, who was 38, said he wanted to venture out in other T20 leagues. The off-spinner played with numerous franchises although his most glorious years were certainly with Chennai Super Kings.

AB de Villiers on Ashwin and CSK

Ashwin made his IPL debut with CSK and he has been a part of the winning teams of 2010 and 2011. South African ex-captain AB de Villiers believes it would have been even more memorable had the spinner not left the Chennai franchise.

De Villiers thought that Ashwin always seemed to feel at home in yellow. “Stellar career. It has got to be said, what a wonderful player. What a scientist of the game. A doctor, professor of the game. He always took it to the limits of the rules book,” he said during a 360 Live session.

CSK memories and IPL numbers

During his IPL career, Ashwin has played 221 matches and taken 187 wickets. He is consistent with an economy rate of 7.20, and his highest numbers of 4/34 are unforgettable. His best known spell was in the final of 2011 when he sent Chris Gayle home early, paving the way to CSK winning.

De Villiers admired Ashwin as a clever man in the field. “Incredible skill. A huge player and icon in India. He won so many games for Team India and CSK over the years. He played for other teams but never felt settled at those teams. In my opinion, he should have always stayed at CSK,” he added.

Return to CSK and IPL 2025 struggles

Ashwin first joined CSK in 2008 and played in various franchisees in nine seasons. In 2025, CSK was brought back on board by INR 9.75 crore at the mega auction in Saudi Arabia. But the much-hyped return failed to provide the outcome that the fans wanted.

The off-spinner was only able to get seven wickets in nine games. He found the powerplay overs a struggle because he leaked runs and lost his usual sharpness. Even after the performance declined, de Villiers was able to credit Ashwin with the contribution he was making to the game, with the ball and sometimes with the bat.

De Villiers on Ashwin’s batting and legacy

Ashwin with the bat had his share of praise as well, and de Villiers noted his talent. “Very underrated with the bat in hand. It is not spoken enough about how he showed a lot of character with the bat in hand. Generally, with Team India in trouble, he would have sort of come through,” he said.

On December 2024, the legendary spinner played his final match in the history of international cricket in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. He became the second highest wicket taker in Tests in India, only after Anil Kumble. Despite his CSK experience being good and bad, what de Villiers said solidified the notion that Ashwin was never out of place in the IPL wearing anything but the yellow jersey.

ALSO READ: BCCI Confirms Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Telecast After Social Media Backlash! Check For More Details