LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > BCCI Confirms Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Telecast After Social Media Backlash! Check For More Details

BCCI Confirms Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Telecast After Social Media Backlash! Check For More Details

In response to the BCCI's decision to not broadcast the 2025 Duleep Trophy matches, social media users were outraged and called the blackout 'shameful' compared to other domestic tournaments they frequently watch.

The final will now have more than just sporting stakes, it will only serve to reaffirm to supporters the importance of Indian domestic cricket. (Image Credit: ANI)
The final will now have more than just sporting stakes, it will only serve to reaffirm to supporters the importance of Indian domestic cricket. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 31, 2025 18:13:24 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally addressed the criticism surrounding Duleep Trophy, which is currently taking place, for not having any live coverage. The ongoing tournament commenced with a zonal format edition at Bengaluru’s Centre of Excellence, and the quarterfinals, for the most part, took place without any coverage. Many fans were furious that they could not see some of the top domestic players in action, and the disappointment was, at times, unfathomable.

Social Media Backlash and BCCI

The outrage on social media platforms resulted in many calling it ‘shameful,’ and ‘outrageous,’ particularly when you consider the public was upset to not have the previously mentioned domestic competition shown live, while several international players join the competition being Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh, to just name a few. This disappointment only increased when they factored in the Duleep Trophy was going to be treated differently to T20s and T20 like tournaments broadcasted regularly around the country. 

What did BCCI say about Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Telecast?

With this pressure, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia acted promptly and assured followers the finals taking place from September 11 to 15 at the CEG Ground in Bengaluru, would be aired live. In his comments, he reaffirmed that the BCCI has a contractual obligation, which included 100 days of domestic cricket, and being tacitly implying, nothing is left out of the TV broadcast process for domestic cricket. 

But why just the Duleep Trophy 2025 Final?

The intention of this statement is to calm down the fandom and to remind people that the BCCI cares about domestic cricket and wants to make it available for the fans. The Duleep Trophy, which has historically been a good place for emerging cricketers to show their play, was highly debatable even if there was some great performances including centuries from Yash Dhull and Ankit Kumar, debut performances from Danish Malewar in support of Rajat Patidar and Yash Rathod. 

In terms of domestic continuity, the Duleep Trophy final can now be looked at as not only a send off and finality around cricketing performance, but also a symbolic restoration of trust within fans. The onus is still on the BCCI to ensure more coverage in the future editions, certain policies of the BCCI may also need to change in keeping up with audiences expectations, and the history of the Duleep Trophy, as part of Indian cricket’s history and future.

Also Read: Mohammed Shami’s Duleep Trophy Return Cut Short By Fitness Trouble

Tags: bcciDuleep TrophyDuleep Trophy 2025Duleep Trophy Live TelecastDuleep Trophy Telecast

RELATED News

‘Lionel Messi Deserves Right To Choose Retirement’, Declares Lionel Scaloni
Sanju Samson vs Jitesh Sharma: Two Strong Players, One Keeper Slot
Australia Series Dreams Shattered: Former RCB Star and Punjab Kings Player Fails Yo-Yo Test
‘Shocking Exit’, Team India Spinner Slams Out At The Right Time For Retirement
This Auction Will Influence South African T20 Talent’s Future, Check For More Details

LATEST NEWS

Ukrainian Children Begin School In Underground Bunkers To Escape Russian Strikes
Trump Announces To Award Rudy Giuliani America’s Highest Civilian Honor
Good News For Railway Employees! SBI And Indian Railways Signs MoU For Higher Insurance Coverage
Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
BCCI Confirms Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Telecast After Social Media Backlash! Check For More Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BCCI Confirms Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Telecast After Social Media Backlash! Check For More Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BCCI Confirms Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Telecast After Social Media Backlash! Check For More Details
BCCI Confirms Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Telecast After Social Media Backlash! Check For More Details
BCCI Confirms Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Telecast After Social Media Backlash! Check For More Details
BCCI Confirms Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Telecast After Social Media Backlash! Check For More Details

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?