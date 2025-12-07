LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Wins Race But Loses Championship By Two Points

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Wins Race But Loses Championship By Two Points

Lando Norris clinched the championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix while Max Verstappen won the race.

(Image Credit: Max Verstappen via X)
(Image Credit: Max Verstappen via X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 7, 2025 20:34:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Wins Race But Loses Championship By Two Points

Lando Norris clinched the championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after a tense season finale. He finished just ahead of Max Verstappen in the overall standings, winning the title by the tiny margin of two points. Although Verstappen crossed the line first and won the race, it was not enough to defend or regain the championship, making the ending even more dramatic.

Mid-race, Norris faced a moment of pressure when he was placed under investigation for overtaking Yuki Tsunoda while going outside the track limits. The incident raised concern that he might receive a penalty that could affect the title fight. After reviewing the footage, the stewards ruled that Tsunoda was at fault because he moved unpredictably and weaved along the straight, forcing Norris into a difficult position. With the decision cleared, Norris could continue pushing without fear of a penalty.

Oscar Piastri also had a noteworthy race. He used an alternative strategy that helped him climb to second place at the finish, showing strong pace and smart tire management. Although his result in Abu Dhabi was impressive, it wasn’t enough to move him higher in the championship, and he ended the season in third place overall. Still, it was a solid performance and a small consolation on a day filled with high tension and major achievements for his team.

The Abu Dhabi title decider became controversial after Yuki Tsunoda received a 5-second penalty for making an illegal double move while defending against championship leader Lando Norris. The FIA said the driver broke the rules on defensive driving. However, the stewards decided that Norris would not be penalised for his earlier overtake attempt, so only Tsunoda’s actions were judged to be against the rules.

The incident happened during a tense side-by-side fight, when Tsunoda moved twice while braking to block Norris. FIA rules allow only one defensive move; a second move is considered unsafe and can lead to a penalty. The stewards reviewed on-board cameras and team radio messages before confirming the 5-second penalty.

Tsunoda was furious and immediately told his team over the radio that he had done nothing wrong and was simply racing hard.

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 8:32 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: f1Formula Onelando norrisMax Verstappen

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Wins Race But Loses Championship By Two Points

