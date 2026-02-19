AFG vs CAN Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Afghanistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is nearing the end of its group stage, with Afghanistan set to face Canada in their second-to-last group fixture at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, February 19.

Afghanistan head into the contest already out of the race for a Super 8 spot, but they will be keen to restore some pride after a difficult campaign. Led by Rashid Khan, the side endured narrow losses to South Africa and New Zealand—results that ultimately ended their qualification hopes. With progression no longer possible, Afghanistan will aim to deliver a spirited performance and close out their tournament on a high in front of the Chepauk crowd.

What is the schedule for Afghanistan vs Canada game?

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between Afghanistan vs Canada match will be played on Thursday , February 19, at the MA Chidambram, Chennai. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of Afghanistan vs Canada game?

The match between Afghanistan vs Canada will be live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of Afghanistan vs Canada game?

The Afghanistan vs Canada match will be live stream on JioHotStar.

What is the toss time for Afghanistan vs Canada ?

The toss for the Afghanistan vs Canada match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Squads

Afghanistan squad:Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Ishaq, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Abdullah Ahmadzai

Canada squad: Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Yuvraj Samra, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Kanwarpal Tathgur, Jaskaran Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel, Ajayveer Hundal, Ravinderpal Singh, Harsh Thaker

