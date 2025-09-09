AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match 1: Mohammad Nabi Just 51 Runs Away From Making History

The much-hyped Asia Cup 2025 begins on Tuesday, September 9 and Afghanistan opens its debut against Hong Kong in an exciting opening game. It will be held in Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi and start at 8:00 PM IST. The limelight is on an Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi who is about to leave a mark in the history of international cricket.

Mohammad Nabi Close to Rewriting Afghanistan’s Cricket History

Mohammad Nabi has been very consistent in his career which is only at the age of 40. Nabi has only 5,949 international runs, with a short distance of 51 runs to make the major milestone of 6,000 run. Such an accomplishment will create a record when it comes to the first Afghan player to reach that threshold.

At present Nabi has a total of 33 runs in three Tests, 3,667 runs in 173 ODIs and 2,249 runs in 136 T20 Internationals. And he is the highest run-scorer in T20Is and second in the one-day international format in Afghanistan history. His pivotal contribution on Afghan cricket can be seen in his career.

Nabi’s Outstanding Record in International Cricket

Mohammad Nabi has served as a foundation of Afghanistan in the rise of the graph of world cricket in his career. His average in ODIs is not very low at 27.16, and the strike rate in T20Is is an impressive 135.23.

He has also done wonders in the field with the ball having claimed 176 ODI and 101 T20I wickets. His finest performance with the ball includes five wicket haul in ODIs (5/17) and amazing results in many tournaments.

Nabi has made a total of 51 runs in 7 innings in eight games that have been played in two editions of Asia Cup T20 format. He has taken seven wickets alongside his runs, a demonstration of how he is an all-rounder.

Rashid Khan Aims for a New Asia Cup Record

Whereas Nabi aims at achieving a personal goal, captain Rashid Khan is on a mission to record a new record in T20Is in the Asia cup. As it stands, Rashid already has 11 wickets in eight matches of the Asia Cup which is only two short of becoming the highest wicket taker by Bhuvneshwar Kumar with 13 wickets.

In order to be the highest wicket taker in the history of the Asia Cup T20I, Rashid must get at least three Hong Kong batters out in the next game. Rashid is also a tactical player and known to spin sharply, which makes him remain a vital player to Afghanistan.

Historical Records and Expectations

It was Bhuvneshwar Kumar who set the record when he picked up 13 wickets in only six matches, and 5/4 against Afghanistan in the 2018 Asia Cup. Rashid Khan has been an impressive player in world competitions and this new game is the decisive moment of his career.

The Asia Cup is underway and everyone is looking at Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan. Will Nabi make his landmark of 6,000 runs and will Rashid break the record of a wicket-taker in the Asia Cup T20I? The game will be exciting because record is being made.

