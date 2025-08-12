After Already Serving IPL Match Ban, Harshit Rana Punished Again For Aggressive Behavior In DPL

The aggressive nature of Harshit Rana has gotten him in the trouble once again on the field. Pacer who was already under a suspension this year in IPL 2024 was fined after a send-off drama, which was harsh in a match of Delhi Premier League (DPL) between North Delhi Strikers and West Delhi Lions.

Harshit Rana Fined for On-Field Gesture

In playoff, Harshit Rana who was the North Delhi Strikers captain defended a 165-run target. He sent Ayush Doseja back in third over and seemed to tell the batter that he should go away. The move was considered unethical to the DPL Code of Conduct.

The official statement of the league proceeded to affirm that, Harshit Rana has pleaded guilty of the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.5 (Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction to another player in the Match) and had accepted the sanction of Match referee. He lost 10 percent of his match fee.

Bails are broken — Harshit Rana was there 🥶#DPL2025pic.twitter.com/VDnk39INji — KKR Karavan (@KkrKaravan) August 11, 2025

Other Players Penalised in the Match

Rana was not the only one who was under disciplinary. His teammate Yajas Sharma was also hit with a 20 per cent match fee for reasons independent of the match and Krish Yadav of West Delhi Lions was fined as well due to reasons of his own as well in the match.

There was sufficient drama in the match other than the punishments. The game played between North Delhi Strikers and the Wildcats was a tough fight until the end in the 19 th match of the 2 nd season in the DPL which took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

North Delhi Strikers Hold Off West Delhi Lions

Vikas Dixit and captain Harshit Rana took important early breakthroughs dismissing the West Delhi Lions at 13/2 on their way to chasing 166. Krish Yadav (23 off 23) applied a little resistance, however, the run rate was continuously gaining pace.

An explosive 51 runs in 24 balls by Hrithik Shokeen including five fours and three sixes gave the lions a hope. This was his scintillating 49 run partnership off 19 balls which threatened to turn the tide, but then Deepanshu Gulia had other ideas as he broke the game with a hat-trick. Rana bowled a little away to win his team by 12 runs in the last over.

Key Performers in the Contest

Batting first, North Delhi Strikers put up 165/9 in 20 overs, as an opener Sarthak Ranjan made 42 runs off 33 balls and Arjun Rapria hit 40 runs off 22 balls with three fours and three sixes. Other useful run-getting was done by Yajas Sharma (23 off 15) and Yash Bhatia (22 off 17).

As far as Lions are concerned, Mayank Gusain was the man of the moment with 3 wickets giving away only 2 runs in a single over. Nonetheless, his contributions could not help the Strikers to earn victory.

Short Score: West Delhi Lions 154-8 (20 overs) ( Hrithik Shokeen 51, Mayank Gusain 24 ; Deepanshu Gulia 3-44) vs North Delhi Strikers 165-9 (20 overs ) ( Sarthak Ranjan 42, Arjun Rapria 40 ; Mankank Gusain 3-2).

