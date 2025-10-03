After Kolkata, Mumbai And Delhi, Lionel Messi Set To Visit This City? Netizens Think It Is….

Lionel Messi has confirmed that he will visit India in the GOAT Tour of India 2025, which will take place in December 13 to 15, as a follow up to his visit to India 14 years ago. He remembered some good moments of his 2011 visit, in particular the wildly enthusiastic Indian fans in Kolkata, and now felt excited to meet a new generation of fans.

Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour

The upcoming tour will consist of public appearances in Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi, and the fourth city is still to be announced. They are organizing stadium events in iconic stadiums like Salt Lake Stadium, Wankhede Stadium and Arun Jaitley Stadium. Also, Messi is taking part in a statue presentation in Kolkata and a new charity organization opening, which also strengthens his symbols relations with Indian football and football fans.

Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour In Kerala

Although the tour is officially confirmed, there is still doubt on the likelihood of Messi playing a friendly in Kerala. This game forms one of three international matches, planned during the FIFA window, the other two venues being Luanda, Angola and currently confirmed matches in India. The Kerala match is a matter of negotiation and whether or not Messi himself will play there or not is yet to be determined.

Should the Messi Kerala appearance become a reality, it would be a historic event in the state of football fans Kerala, it would be a huge event and excitement would be an order of the day. However, due to the logistics, security, or time schedule intricacies involved in tours around the globe, it is only likely to see light a little bit nearer to the date. Things stand as they are and await additional announcements by fans and the officials. The greater tour, though, is fully on and the visit of Messi back to India is destined to be a historic event in the football community of the country.

