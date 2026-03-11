LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ajit Agarkar vs Gautam Gambhir? Leaked Report Reveals T20 World Cup 2026 Selection Clash Among Indian Cricket Stalwarts

Ajit Agarkar vs Gautam Gambhir? Leaked Report Reveals T20 World Cup 2026 Selection Clash Among Indian Cricket Stalwarts

Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir reportedly had differing views while finalising Team India’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2026. The chief selector is said to have gone against Gambhir’s opinion regarding Shubman Gill’s place in the team. Agarkar also played a key role in backing Ishan Kishan’s return to the squad, making crucial calls during the selection process.

India has won the T20 World Cup twice and the Champions Trophy, while Ajit Agarkar has been the chief selector. Image Credit: ANI
India has won the T20 World Cup twice and the Champions Trophy, while Ajit Agarkar has been the chief selector. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 11, 2026 15:13:42 IST

Ajit Agarkar vs Gautam Gambhir? Leaked Report Reveals T20 World Cup 2026 Selection Clash Among Indian Cricket Stalwarts

Often, the role of chief selector in the Indian team goes under the radar during the success, while receiving flak during the failures of the team. Ajit Agarkar, presiding as the chief selector of the Indian team, has had to face his fair share of criticism from the media, fans, and trolls on social media platforms. 

However, as the Indian team created history by becoming the T20 World Cup champions for the third time, there was almost no appreciation for the hard yards put in by Ajit Agarkar and the rest of his team. Before the T20 World Cup 2026, there were multiple bold calls made by the selection team, including the removal of Shubman Gill from the top of the order and calling back Ishan Kishan into the team.

Going against Gautam Gambhir on Gill’s removal

Reports suggest that the Indian head coach, Gautam Gambhir, and the rest of the team management wanted Shubman Gill to be included in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2026. However, with the performances that Ishan Kishan put in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, it was hard to look past him.

While discussing Gill being in the squad, Agarkar firmly declined Gambhir and the team management’s request. The chief selector, according to a report in The Indian Express, said, “Your opinion could differ from mine. We still think he’s (Shubman Gill) a quality player. Someone has to miss out, and it’s him – not because he isn’t good enough. Fortunately, Indian cricket has options.”

Choosing Suryakumar Yadav as the T20I captain

While Suryakumar Yadav did not have the best of a time with the bat in hand in the T20 World Cup 2026, his captaincy in the shortest format received a lot of plaudits. The decision to appoint Suryakumar as the skipper was not straightforward. When Rohit Sharma retired from the format after winning the T20 World Cup, Hardik Pandya was looked at as a natural successor.

However, Agarkar went against his team of selectors to have Suryakumar appointed as the captain. Apparently, the decision was made keeping in mind that Suryakumar would be playing all T20I games. Meanwhile, Hardik might miss a few games when preparing for an ODI tournament like the Champions Trophy or the Cricket World Cup. 

Ishan Kishan’s return at the expense of Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma, along with Sanju Samson, were being looked at as the possible two wicketkeepers for the Indian team. However, thanks to Ishan Kishan’s incredible performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he was preferred over Jitesh. 

Kishan’s return to the squad was debatable, given that the top order was already filled with left-handed batters. However, the call at the end prove to be the right one as the left-handed batter played a huge role in India winning the T20 World Cup 2026.

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 3:13 PM IST
Tags: Ajit Agarkar, bcci, gautam gambhir, ishan kishan, shubman gill, suryakumar yadav, t20 world cup 2026

Ajit Agarkar vs Gautam Gambhir? Leaked Report Reveals T20 World Cup 2026 Selection Clash Among Indian Cricket Stalwarts

Ajit Agarkar vs Gautam Gambhir? Leaked Report Reveals T20 World Cup 2026 Selection Clash Among Indian Cricket Stalwarts

