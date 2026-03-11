‘Smiling Isn’t Easy’: Gautam Gambhir Reacts to MS Dhoni’s Post After India’s T20 World Cup Triumph

LIVE TV
Coach Gautam Gambhir praised Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s congratulatory post after India’s T20 World Cup 2026 win, highlighting his serious demeanor and the pressure of representing India.

Gautam Gambhir on MS Dhoni (Image Credits:X)
Gautam Gambhir on MS Dhoni (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 11, 2026 12:06:54 IST

Head coach Gautam Gambhir replied to former captain Mahendra Singh Dhonis congratulatory post after Indias T20 World Cup 2026 victory, in which Dhoni referred to Gambhir, saying, You look great with a smile. Gambhir , who is serious most of the time, especially during the team’s celebrations, has been a subject of jokes and memes from fans and players for a long time. 

Even as a player, the tension that Gambhir kept, mentoring Kolkata Knight Riders and now leading India as head coach, have all been consistent with his portrayal of a composed, stern personality, which is why moments like these are just more conspicuous.

He also said the pressure of representing India in major tournaments like the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup makes it difficult for players and team staff to openly express emotions, even during tense moments in the dugout. However, Gambhir lauded Dhoni for posting after India’s win, saying, ” Good on him that he posted.

“It’s very difficult to be in a situation where people have not been. But good on him that he posted on that, honestly, but I feel that when you’re in a dugout, there is so much at stake. There is always so much expectation from the Indian team that even if you want to laugh, you can’t laugh. Especially when you play a tournament like the World Cup. Because in India, unfortunately, losing is not an option, but it can happen. Because if losing was not an option, then India would have won all the World Cups. But that doesn’t happen,” Gambhir told ANI in an interview. After India’s win, MS Dhoni, while hailing India’s back-to-back T20 World Cup wins, also hilariously complimented coach Gambhir, saying, “smile looks great on u, intensity with smile is a killer combo”.



“History gets created at Ahmedabad, big congratulations to the team and support staff and to all the fans of the Indian Cricket Team worldwide. Such a pleasure to see all of u play. Coach Sahab smile looks great on u, intensity with a smile is a killer combo, very well done. enjoy guys(BUMRAH ke baare mein kuch na likhoon tou hi acha hai. CHAMPION BOWLER),” MS Dhoni said in his Instagram post.

India beat New Zealand by 96 runs to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title. The victory made India the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, the first to win consecutive titles after their 2024 win, and the first to lift the trophy three times (2007, 2024, and 2026). (ANI)

