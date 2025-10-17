LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Alcaraz and Sinner to square off in Six Kings Slam final

Alcaraz and Sinner to square off in Six Kings Slam final

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 17, 2025 05:17:02 IST

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF JANNIK SINNER BEATING NOVAK DJOKOVIC AND CARLOS ALCARAZ BEATING TAYLOR FRITZ TO ADVANCE TO THE SIX KINGS SLAM FINAL RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA (OCTOBER 16, 2025) (NETFLIX – Must on screen courtesy Netflix. No monetisation. Editorial use only. No archive.) JANNIK SINNER (ITALY / WHITE CAP) BEATING NOVAK DJOKOVIC (SERBIA) 6-4 6-2 1. COIN TOSS AND PLAYERS POSING FOR PICTURE FIRST SET 2. DJOKOVIC ON SERVE, GREAT RALLY FINALLY COMES TO AN END WITH A BACKHAND VOLLEY WINNER BY SINNER 3. DJOKOVIC ON SERVE, DJOKOVIC WITH A FOREHAND WINNER SECOND SET 4. SINNER ON SERVE, DJOKOVIC REACHES A DROP SHOT, BUT SINNER IS THERE TO CLEAN IT UP AND TAKE THE POINT 5. SLOW-MOTION REPLAY OF POINT 6. SINNER ON SERVE, DJOKOVIC WITH A BACKHAND WINNER 7. SLOW-MOTION REPLAY OF POINT 8. MATCH POINT – SINNER ON SERVE, DJOKOVIC’S RETURN GOES WIDE AND SINNER WINS MATCH 6-4 6-2 9. VARIOUS OF SINNER CELEBRATING AND SHAKING HANDS WITH DJOKOVIC CARLOS ALCARAZ (SPAIN / PINK SHIRT) BEATING TAYLOR FRITZ (UNITED STATES) 6-4 6-2 10. ALCARAZ AND FRITZ POSING FOR PICTURES FIRST SET 11. ALCARAZ ON SERVE, ALCARAZ WITH A DROP SHOT 12. FRITZ ON SERVE, ALCARAZ WITH POINT FROM AT THE NET SECOND SET 13. ALCARAZ ON SERVE, FRITZ WITH A STRONG FOREHAND AND ALCARAZ NETS 14. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL (SHAQ) ON THE STANDS 15. FRITZ ON SERVE, ALCARAZ WITH A DROP SHOT 16. MATCH POINT – ALCARAZ ON SERVE, FRITZ GOES LONG AND ALCARAZ WINS THE MATCH 6-4 6-2 17. VARIOUS OF ALCARAZ CELEBRATING AND SHAKING HANDS WITH FRITZ AND WAVING TO CROWD STORY: The final for the lucrative Six Kings Slam is set with Carlos Alcaraz slated to take on Jannik Sinner after the two best-ranked players in the world each won their semi-finals in Riyadh on Thursday (October 16).      Sinner, ranked number two in the world, continued to be a thorn in the side of Novak Djokovic as he again proved too much for the Serbian.      The Italian fired ten aces en route to beating the world number five-ranked Djokovic 6-4 6-2 in just over an hour.      Sinner converted all three of the break point opportunities he created, while saving the only two chances his opponent had.      Next up for Sinner is Alcaraz, who put away Taylor Fritz of the United States 6-4 6-2 in another dominant display.      The American had 14 unforced errors compared to seven for Alcaraz. Alcaraz also doubled Fritz’s ace count with six compared to three for the world number four.     Sinner and world number one Alcaraz will have a rest day on Friday (October 17) and return to Riyadh’s ANB Arena on Saturday (October 18) for the final.      The exhibition tournament offers a reported $1.5 million in appearance money, with the winner's cheque totally $6 million.  (Production: Kurt Michael Hall)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 5:17 AM IST
