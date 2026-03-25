LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
600 crore deal dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident energy market volatility Iran US War alan ritchson donald trump Ali Larijani china Hongkong Police food delivery cost India 600 crore deal dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident energy market volatility Iran US War alan ritchson donald trump Ali Larijani china Hongkong Police food delivery cost India 600 crore deal dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident energy market volatility Iran US War alan ritchson donald trump Ali Larijani china Hongkong Police food delivery cost India 600 crore deal dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident energy market volatility Iran US War alan ritchson donald trump Ali Larijani china Hongkong Police food delivery cost India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
600 crore deal dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident energy market volatility Iran US War alan ritchson donald trump Ali Larijani china Hongkong Police food delivery cost India 600 crore deal dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident energy market volatility Iran US War alan ritchson donald trump Ali Larijani china Hongkong Police food delivery cost India 600 crore deal dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident energy market volatility Iran US War alan ritchson donald trump Ali Larijani china Hongkong Police food delivery cost India 600 crore deal dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident energy market volatility Iran US War alan ritchson donald trump Ali Larijani china Hongkong Police food delivery cost India
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > New Zealand vs South Africa: Amelia Kerr Overtakes Rohit Sharma to Set New T20I Record | Details Inside

New Zealand vs South Africa: Amelia Kerr Overtakes Rohit Sharma to Set New T20I Record | Details Inside

Amelia Kerr's all-round performance handed New Zealand a thumping win against South Africa in the fifth and final T20i of the series

Amelia Kerr and Rohit Sharma. (Photo Credits: X)
Amelia Kerr and Rohit Sharma. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: March 25, 2026 11:01:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

New Zealand vs South Africa: Amelia Kerr Overtakes Rohit Sharma to Set New T20I Record | Details Inside

New Zealand women’s team clinched a comprehensive 4-1 win against South Africa in the five-match T20I series at home. While the hosts had already taken an unassailable lead after winning the penultimate match, Amelia Kerr’s all-round performance handed them another thumping win in the fifth and final match. 

Batting first, New Zealand posted a big total of 194/6 in 20 overs. The home side lost an early wicket after Isabella Gaze was dismissed for just 1 off 3 before Amelia Kerr who came in at number three took the onus and provided the much needed resistance. Kerr and Georgia Plimmer chipped in with a 43-run stand for the second wicket. 

The South African bowlers then came back into the game picking up two quick wickets to reduce them to 54/3. The skipper was then joined by Brooke Halliday and once again the two batters steadied the ship and stitched a partnership of 54 runs for the fourth wicket. 

You Might Be Interested In

Halliday struck 26 off 24 before getting back in the hut. But Kerr continued her form and smashed a stunning hundred to eventually score 105 off 55 deliveries, a knock decorated with 19 fours and a maximum. 

Ayabonga Khaka and Tumi Sekhukhune picked three wickets each for South Africa. 

Later, New Zealand bowlers unveiled a brilliant bowling performance and didn’t let the South Africa batters take the upper hand. They picked up regular wickets and reduced them to 57/5 before eventually restricting them to 102/9 in 20 overs to win the match by 92 runs. 

Lea Tahuhu picked three wickets for 15 runs in 4 overs while Sophie Devine had two to her name at the cost of just 8 runs in two overs. Kerr produced a brilliant bowling spell and returned with two wickets for 6 runs in three overs. 

“Early on it was nipping around, and their seamers bowled really well. I kind of battled through the powerplay, but the wicket got better. Once you’re in, things do get easier. The partnerships we managed to build, even after losing two wickets, allowed me to play my style and just go out and enjoy it. You’ve seen our intent with the bat through this whole series; people are coming in and coming hard. Once you’ve got a platform, you’re allowed to get to party time, and often you get out before that. It was nice to be able to enjoy that at the end,” Kerr said after the match. 

The two sides will now play each other in the three-match ODI series scheduled to begin on March 29 in Christchurch. The second match will be played in Wellington while the third and final ODI takes place at the same venue. 

Also Read: NZ vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa Match On TV, Online?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

New Zealand vs South Africa 5th T20I: Preview, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And Predicted Playing XIs

‘IPL Bigger Than NBA and Premier League’: Sourav Ganguly Heaps Praises After Record Sale of RR and RCB Before IPL 2026

NZ vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa Match On TV, Online?

IPL 2026: Spencer Johnson Joins CSK For ₹1.5 Cr Deal, Replaces Injured Nathan Ellis After Quitting PSL

Josh Hazlewood’s RCB Return on The Cards? Cricket Australia Clearance Pending Ahead of IPL 2026

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Ananya Birla? Daughter Of Billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, New RCB Chairman Aryaman Vikram Birla’s Sister, And A Businesswoman With A Massive Net Worth

New Zealand vs South Africa: Amelia Kerr Overtakes Rohit Sharma to Set New T20I Record | Details Inside

25 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Nears Rs 1000 Crore Club Worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Continues Its Strong Run

Is OnePlus Shutting Down Globally? Europe Report, Robin Liu’s Resignation Signals Exit From Key Markets — What Does It Mean for Users?

Ram Navami 2026 Date: March 26 Or 27? Check Out Correct Date, Puja Timings, Tithi, Significance And When Is It Celebrated In India | Details Inside

Karol Bagh Bus Accident: Two Dead, Several Injured After Double-Decker Sleeper Bus Overturns Near Delhi’s Jhandewalan Temple

Is There a Tsunami Warning? After Strongest 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake of the Year Hits Pacific Ocean, Shakes Tonga, Sirens Sound in Nuku’alofa

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 7: Maa Kalratri Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance | Details Inside

Is Kuwait Airport Open Today? Fresh Iranian Drone Strike Hits Fuel Tank, Fire Sparks Explosion, Flights Cancelled, Travel Advisory, Airspace Update

New Zealand vs South Africa: Amelia Kerr Overtakes Rohit Sharma to Set New T20I Record | Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

New Zealand vs South Africa: Amelia Kerr Overtakes Rohit Sharma to Set New T20I Record | Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

New Zealand vs South Africa: Amelia Kerr Overtakes Rohit Sharma to Set New T20I Record | Details Inside
New Zealand vs South Africa: Amelia Kerr Overtakes Rohit Sharma to Set New T20I Record | Details Inside
New Zealand vs South Africa: Amelia Kerr Overtakes Rohit Sharma to Set New T20I Record | Details Inside
New Zealand vs South Africa: Amelia Kerr Overtakes Rohit Sharma to Set New T20I Record | Details Inside

QUICK LINKS