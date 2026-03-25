New Zealand vs South Africa: Amelia Kerr Overtakes Rohit Sharma to Set New T20I Record | Details Inside

New Zealand women’s team clinched a comprehensive 4-1 win against South Africa in the five-match T20I series at home. While the hosts had already taken an unassailable lead after winning the penultimate match, Amelia Kerr’s all-round performance handed them another thumping win in the fifth and final match.

Batting first, New Zealand posted a big total of 194/6 in 20 overs. The home side lost an early wicket after Isabella Gaze was dismissed for just 1 off 3 before Amelia Kerr who came in at number three took the onus and provided the much needed resistance. Kerr and Georgia Plimmer chipped in with a 43-run stand for the second wicket.

The South African bowlers then came back into the game picking up two quick wickets to reduce them to 54/3. The skipper was then joined by Brooke Halliday and once again the two batters steadied the ship and stitched a partnership of 54 runs for the fourth wicket.

Halliday struck 26 off 24 before getting back in the hut. But Kerr continued her form and smashed a stunning hundred to eventually score 105 off 55 deliveries, a knock decorated with 19 fours and a maximum.

Ayabonga Khaka and Tumi Sekhukhune picked three wickets each for South Africa.

Later, New Zealand bowlers unveiled a brilliant bowling performance and didn’t let the South Africa batters take the upper hand. They picked up regular wickets and reduced them to 57/5 before eventually restricting them to 102/9 in 20 overs to win the match by 92 runs.

Lea Tahuhu picked three wickets for 15 runs in 4 overs while Sophie Devine had two to her name at the cost of just 8 runs in two overs. Kerr produced a brilliant bowling spell and returned with two wickets for 6 runs in three overs.

“Early on it was nipping around, and their seamers bowled really well. I kind of battled through the powerplay, but the wicket got better. Once you’re in, things do get easier. The partnerships we managed to build, even after losing two wickets, allowed me to play my style and just go out and enjoy it. You’ve seen our intent with the bat through this whole series; people are coming in and coming hard. Once you’ve got a platform, you’re allowed to get to party time, and often you get out before that. It was nice to be able to enjoy that at the end,” Kerr said after the match.

The two sides will now play each other in the three-match ODI series scheduled to begin on March 29 in Christchurch. The second match will be played in Wellington while the third and final ODI takes place at the same venue.

Also Read: NZ vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa Match On TV, Online?

