NZ vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa Match On TV, Online?

New Zealand and South Africa are set to face each other in the fifth and deciding T20I of the series in Christchurch. The five-match series stands at 2-2. The winner in the final encounter will take the trophy home. After losing the third match, the Proteas made a roaring comeback in the penultimate match to beat the Kiwis by 19 runs.

While Connor Esterhuizen’s aggressive half-century helped the side put 164/5 in 20 overs, the bowlers didn’t let the Blackcaps settle in and picked wickets at regular intervals. Gerald Coetzee had three to his name for just 31 runs in 3.5 overs while Ottneil Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen and captain Keshav Maharaj picked up two each. New Zealand were bundled out for 145 in 18.5 overs.

Here are the streaming details for the fifth match.

On which date will the New Zealand vs South Africa 5th T20I match be played?

The New Zealand vs South Africa 5th T20I match will take place on March 25 (Wednesday).

Where will the New Zealand vs South Africa 5th T20I take place?

The fifth T20I between New Zealand and South Africa will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

What time will the New Zealand vs South Africa 5th T20I match start?

The 5th match between New Zealand and South Africa will begin at 11:45 AM IST.

Which TV network will broadcast the New Zealand vs South Africa 5th T20I match?

The South Africa vs New Zealand 5th T20I will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs New Zealand 5th T20I match?

The South Africa vs New Zealand match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

What are the full squads for the South Africa vs New Zealand 5th T20I match?

New Zealand Squad: Tom Blundell(w), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, Katene D Clarke, Dane Cleaver, James Neesham(c), Cole McConchie, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Josh Clarkson, Jayden Lennox, Zakary Foulkes

South Africa Squad: Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Jason Smith, Rubin Hermann, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Nqobani Mokoena, Lutho Sipamla, Prenelan Subrayen, Ottneil Baartman, Andile Simelane

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