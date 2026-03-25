LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi Bus Accident energy market volatility Iran US War alan ritchson Gujarat news donald trump caught on camera dhurandhar 2 Ali Larijani china Hongkong Police food delivery cost India Delhi Bus Accident energy market volatility Iran US War alan ritchson Gujarat news donald trump caught on camera dhurandhar 2 Ali Larijani china Hongkong Police food delivery cost India Delhi Bus Accident energy market volatility Iran US War alan ritchson Gujarat news donald trump caught on camera dhurandhar 2 Ali Larijani china Hongkong Police food delivery cost India Delhi Bus Accident energy market volatility Iran US War alan ritchson Gujarat news donald trump caught on camera dhurandhar 2 Ali Larijani china Hongkong Police food delivery cost India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi Bus Accident energy market volatility Iran US War alan ritchson Gujarat news donald trump caught on camera dhurandhar 2 Ali Larijani china Hongkong Police food delivery cost India Delhi Bus Accident energy market volatility Iran US War alan ritchson Gujarat news donald trump caught on camera dhurandhar 2 Ali Larijani china Hongkong Police food delivery cost India Delhi Bus Accident energy market volatility Iran US War alan ritchson Gujarat news donald trump caught on camera dhurandhar 2 Ali Larijani china Hongkong Police food delivery cost India Delhi Bus Accident energy market volatility Iran US War alan ritchson Gujarat news donald trump caught on camera dhurandhar 2 Ali Larijani china Hongkong Police food delivery cost India
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > NZ vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa Match On TV, Online?

NZ vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa Match On TV, Online?

New Zealand and South Africa will take on each other in the fifth and deciding T20I of the series in Christchurch. Catch all the live streaming details of the NZ vs SA 5th T20I here at NewsX.

New Zealand vs South Africa Live Streaming 5th T20I. Image Credit: X/@BLACKCAPS
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Streaming 5th T20I. Image Credit: X/@BLACKCAPS

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 25, 2026 09:28:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

NZ vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa Match On TV, Online?

New Zealand and South Africa are set to face each other in the fifth and deciding T20I of the series in Christchurch. The five-match series stands at 2-2. The winner in the final encounter will take the trophy home. After losing the third match, the Proteas made a roaring comeback in the penultimate match to beat the Kiwis by 19 runs. 

While Connor Esterhuizen’s aggressive half-century helped the side put 164/5 in 20 overs, the bowlers didn’t let the Blackcaps settle in and picked wickets at regular intervals. Gerald Coetzee had three to his name for just 31 runs in 3.5 overs while Ottneil Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen and captain Keshav Maharaj picked up two each. New Zealand were bundled out for 145 in 18.5 overs. 

Here are the streaming details for the fifth match.

On which date will the New Zealand vs South Africa 5th T20I match be played?

The New Zealand vs South Africa 5th T20I match will take place on March 25 (Wednesday).

You Might Be Interested In

Where will the New Zealand vs South Africa 5th T20I take place?

The fifth T20I between New Zealand and South Africa will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

What time will the New Zealand vs South Africa 5th T20I match start?

The 5th match between New Zealand and South Africa will begin at 11:45 AM IST.

Which TV network will broadcast the New Zealand vs South Africa 5th T20I match?

The South Africa vs New Zealand 5th T20I will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs New Zealand 5th T20I match?

The South Africa vs New Zealand match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

What are the full squads for the South Africa vs New Zealand 5th T20I match?

New Zealand Squad: Tom Blundell(w), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, Katene D Clarke, Dane Cleaver, James Neesham(c), Cole McConchie, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Josh Clarkson, Jayden Lennox, Zakary Foulkes

South Africa Squad: Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Jason Smith, Rubin Hermann, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Nqobani Mokoena, Lutho Sipamla, Prenelan Subrayen, Ottneil Baartman, Andile Simelane

Also Read: IPL 2026 | Spencer Johnson Joins CSK For ₹1.5 Cr Deal, Replaces Injured Nathan Ellis After Quitting PSL

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: New Zealand vs South AfricaNZ vs SA

RELATED News

Josh Hazlewood’s RCB Return on The Cards? Cricket Australia Clearance Pending Ahead of IPL 2026

RCB Sold? Aditya Birla–David Blitzer Consortium Leads Multi-Billion Dollar Buyout Ahead of IPL 2026 — Report

BREAKING: Rinku Singh Named KKR Vice-Captain For IPL 2026, Becomes Ajinkya Rahane’s Deputy at Shah Rukh Khan’s Franchise

IPL 2026: Who is Kal Somani — Everything You Need to Know About Rajasthan Royals’ New Owner

MI vs KKR Tickets Live IPL 2026: How to Book Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Tickets Online Sales, Date And Full Booking Guide For Wankhede Clash

LATEST NEWS

NZ vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa Match On TV, Online?

Ram Navami 2026 Date: March 26 Or 27? Check Out Correct Date, Puja Timings, Tithi, Significance And When Is It Celebrated In India | Details Inside

Karol Bagh Bus Accident: Two Dead, Several Injured After Double-Decker Sleeper Bus Overturns Near Delhi’s Jhandewalan Temple

Is There a Tsunami Warning? After Strongest 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake of the Year Hits Pacific Ocean, Shakes Tonga, Sirens Sound in Nuku’alofa

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 7: Maa Kalratri Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance | Details Inside

Is Kuwait Airport Open Today? Fresh Iranian Drone Strike Hits Fuel Tank, Fire Sparks Explosion, Flights Cancelled, Travel Advisory, Airspace Update

Iran Agrees to No Nuclear Weapons? Donald Trump Claims Major Nuke Deal Amid Iran War Talks, Hints at Strait of Hormuz Oil ‘Gift’

Trump Administration Unveils 15-Point Proposal To End West Asia War With Iran, Includes Sanctions Relief And Nuclear Deal: Reports

Caught On Cam: Reacher And War Machine Star Alan Ritchson Faces Police Probe After Motorcycle Dispute Escalates Into Physical Altercation With Neighbour

Amid Trump‑Linked Negotiation Claims, Iran Says US-Israel Strike Hit Near Bushehr Nuclear Plant Again; Warns Of ‘Dangerous’ Escalation

NZ vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa Match On TV, Online?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NZ vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa Match On TV, Online?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NZ vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa Match On TV, Online?
NZ vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa Match On TV, Online?
NZ vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa Match On TV, Online?
NZ vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa Match On TV, Online?

QUICK LINKS