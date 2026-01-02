LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Amid KKR's Mustafizur Rahman's Controversy, BCCI Greenlights India's Tour Of Bangladesh, Check Revised Schedule Here

Amid KKR’s Mustafizur Rahman’s Controversy, BCCI Greenlights India’s Tour Of Bangladesh, Check Revised Schedule Here

Bangladesh Cricket Board announced on Friday that they will host India for three-match ODI series and as many T20Is in August-September 2026.

Mustafizur Rahman. (Photo Credits: X)
Mustafizur Rahman. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 2, 2026 16:54:20 IST

Amid KKR's Mustafizur Rahman's Controversy, BCCI Greenlights India's Tour Of Bangladesh, Check Revised Schedule Here

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has released the schedule on Friday and India are set to travel to the neighbouring country for three-match ODI series and as many T20Is in August-September 2026.

“The series that was postponed earlier between Bangladesh and India has been rescheduled,” Shahriar Nafees, BCB cricket operation in-charge told Cricbuzz.

The Men In Blue will now arrive in Bangladesh on August 28 with the ODI games to be played on September 1, 3 and 6. The T20Is will be played on September 9, 12 and 13. 

“The confirmed itinerary ensures a season full of international cricket in Bangladesh, providing supporters across the country the opportunity to watch top-level cricket at home while details of match venues will be announced in due course,” BCB said in a statement.

Apart from India, Pakistan are all set to play a three-match ODI series between March 12 and 16. Pakistan will return for two Tests – part of the ICC World Test Championship Series. The first red-ball game will be played from May 8-12 and the second from May 16-20.

The Blackcaps will travel to Bangladesh April-May for the white-ball tour. The three-match ODI series starts from April 17 and as many T20Is beginning on April 27 and concluding on May 2. Australia’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh begins on June 5 with three ODIs, before the three-match T20I series is due to be played between June 15-20. Bangladesh will play a two-match Test series against West Indies that’s also a part of the Championship.

IPL franchise KKR and co-owner Shah Rukh Khan have been facing backclash after pacer Mustafizur Rahman was picked for INR 9.2 Cr in the IPL mini auction in December. Later, a BCCI source, responding to the issue, told IANS, “Let’s not get into this. It is not in our hands. We have not received any communication from the government directing us to prevent Bangladesh players from participating in the IPL… Can’t comment much as of now.”

Recent incidents in Bangladesh have sparked widespread outrage. “His (Shah Rukh’s) approach has always been as that of a traitor.” Pointing to atrocities on Hindus in the neighbouring country, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya called this move of the 60-year-old Bollywood icon anti-national and said, “It is unfortunate (Shah Rukh Khan took Bangladeshi cricketer in KKR for IPL 2026), but he will do so because he is considered a hero,” he said during an interview with PTI.

“His character has always been questionable and anti-national,” he added.

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 4:54 PM IST
Amid KKR's Mustafizur Rahman's Controversy, BCCI Greenlights India's Tour Of Bangladesh, Check Revised Schedule Here

Amid KKR's Mustafizur Rahman's Controversy, BCCI Greenlights India's Tour Of Bangladesh, Check Revised Schedule Here

QUICK LINKS