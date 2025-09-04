Amit Mishra’s Unbeatable Cricket Records: An Unforgettable IPL Hattrick and More

Amit Mishra Records: Amit Mishra has ended his career officially by declaring retirement in all the forms of cricket on September 4. Mishra retires from competitive cricket with a career of twenty plus years behind him, having established a niche as one of the most reliable spinners in the Indian cricket game.

Amit Mishra and His Historic IPL Hat-tricks

Amit Mishra shined bright in Indian Premier League even though he had limited chances in international cricket. He is one of the only cricketer to pull off 3 hat tricks in the history of the league; when with Delhi Daredevils, Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

His last hat trick was in 2013 when he with Sunrisers Hyderabad played against Pune Warriors India. That game became a low-scoring thriller to remember because of Mishra showing his skills with the ball and some impressive batting at the end to contributed 30 useful runs.

The Iconic 2013 IPL Match

Their bowlers had to come to the rescue of a humble 119 and Amit Mishra did just that. Pune Warriors India appeared shaky but they still had a good batting. Mishra created a magical moment at 107 in 6 hits, he needed 13 hits to complete 13 runs.

He cheated Angelo Matthews with the most exquisitely flown shot, and drove a mis-timed one to waste in the hands of Dale Steyn at long off. That rejection gave way to an exquisite ending, which has ever since become a part of the IPL folklore.

Amit Mishra Creates History

In another over, Amit Mishra showed how well he had mastered it by playing a series of unplayable googlies. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Sharma, and Ashok Dinda were successively sent out to no result. One was a trapped LBW and the other two were clean bowled and Mishra is in the annals of IPL.

His four over spell was 4 of 19, and it was a match-winning effort that, coupled with three wickets of Thisara Perera, helped Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 11 runs. It was a masterpiece of spin bowling, which further justifies why Amit Mishra has been considered to be one of the best in India.

Records That Define Amit Mishra

Throughout his career, Amit Mishra has garnered successes that support his genius. No other IPL player has ever matched his three hat-tricks. He has also produced two famous five-wicket performances in international cricket, against Australia in 2008 in his first outing with 5/71, and against Zimbabwe in 2013 with 6/48.

Mishra may not have served India in all formats but he played long enough and consistently and iconically enough that Mishra has no worries about any legacy. His immaculate records in cricket served as a reminder of how an individual can make a great name even if not on the center stage.

