Home > Sports > Amol Muzumdar's Redemption Arc Mirrors Kabir Khan's Journey In Chak De India On Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday

Amol Muzumdar’s Redemption Arc Mirrors Kabir Khan’s Journey In Chak De India On Shah Rukh Khan’s Birthday

During the trophy award, the picture of captain Harmanpreet Kaur at the feet of Muzumdar and then embracing him became the synonym of the earned gratitude and reverence.

Amol Muzumdar With Indian Captain Harmanpreet Kaur After India's Victory.(Image Credit: BCCI Women via X)
Amol Muzumdar With Indian Captain Harmanpreet Kaur After India's Victory.(Image Credit: BCCI Women via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 3, 2025 13:54:47 IST

Amol Muzumdar’s Redemption Arc Mirrors Kabir Khan’s Journey In Chak De India On Shah Rukh Khan’s Birthday

The Amol Muzumdar story is one of greatness as well as unfulfilled talent in cricket. During his over 20 seasons in the domestic game he had 11,167 first class runs with 30 hundreds, a tremendous record by any standard. However, he never wore the national men’s side jersey, despite his large number of prolific. Coming at a time when Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly were constants in the middle order, the opportunities of Muzumdar never came. 

Real Life Kabir Khan ‘Amol Muzumdar’

This unrealized chapter, though, prefigured one of the most rewarding developments of his career, a redemption of a coaching, as opposed to a batting, profession. In October 2023, Muzumdar assumed the role of coach of the India women’s national cricket team who were going through a period of turmoil that was characterised by factionalism, poor performance and a dressing room culture that needed to be reconfigured. He introduced sanity in leadership, credibility and a straight forward structure. It was no less about culture and belief than technique in his agenda. Muzumdar took a quiet transformative role as the change agent as the team went through its fair share of losses and increased pressure which the players themselves acknowledged afterward with the victory.

Amol Muzumdar’s Contribution To ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

The increase paid off in the year 2025 when India won the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, the first to be won in the country by the women in the sport of cricket. During the trophy award, the picture of captain Harmanpreet Kaur at the feet of Muzumdar and then embracing him became the synonym of the earned gratitude and reverence. The personal experience of Muzumdar, a household batter who never had the national cap to a coach who brought a national side to world championship, is a personal story of perseverance, redemption and insidious influence. By doing so, he is not only leading a team to a win but also contributing to the rebranding of women’s cricket in India in the country, including its possibilities, presence and prospects in India. His quest is a reminder to us that success always comes in many variations and that there is still a time when we may be redeemed and in a better place.

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 1:54 PM IST
