Home > Sports > Laura Wolvaardt Shines Bright Despite South Africa's ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Heartbreak

Laura Wolvaardt spoke of South African Team improvement throughout the tournament and underlined that while they were outplayed on that particular match day, the journey itself was sonorous and had bright prospects for the future.

(Image Credit: Laura Wolvaardt via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Laura Wolvaardt via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 3, 2025 13:18:38 IST

In the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Laura Wolvaardt stood out with impressive personal excellence, as the tournament’s top run scorer, having scored a brilliant 571 runs in nine innings at an average of 71.37. In the final match against the Indian women’s cricket team, despite the loss for South Africa, Laura provided a calm presence and maturity while under pressure, along with her preceding performances as a batter. Her successful runs transitioned her accomplishments into the front row seat of the player as a captain, despite no victory pathway for South Africa in the final context.

Post the loss in the final, Wolvaardt realized the pain of being the second best but at the same time heaped praise on her team’s five match run. ‘It hurts … but I’m proud,’ she said, indicating that her team played some splendid cricket and showed strong character in recovering from their two bad games. She spoke of their improvement throughout the tournament and underlined that while they were outplayed on that particular match day, the journey itself was sonorous and had bright prospects for the future.

Laura Wolvaardt’s Innings In ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final

Wolvaardt also shared openly her struggle with the dual role of the captain and the batter, recognizing that she began the tournament by overthinking and later on through the separating of the two roles she found her release. She mentioned that the weather helped little bit the swing bowling and heaped praise on India’s youngsters for taking full advantage of it. While South Africa’s loss of experienced Marizanne Kapp was a setback, Wolvaardt’s mix of personal success and presiding assured a bright future, even if the trophy was not theirs this time around.

Also Read: Jemimah Rodrigues Faces Trolling On Social Media Despite ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Victory

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 1:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: ICC Women World Cup 2025 FinalIND W vs SA WIND W vs SA W FinalLaura Wolvaardt ICC Women world cup 2025Laura Wolvaardt stylelaura-wolvaardtlaura-wolvaardt-south-africa

QUICK LINKS