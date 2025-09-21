LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > AR Rahman extends support to World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi

AR Rahman extends support to World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi

AR Rahman extends support to World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 21, 2025 23:07:10 IST

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Internationally acclaimed music composer and two-time Academy Award winner AR Rahman has extended his support to the mega sporting event, World Para Athletics Championships 2025, being hosted in India for the first time from September 27.

Organised by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and powered by IndianOil, the Championships will be held at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, from September 27 to October 5. The event is expected to bring together over 2,500 para-athletes and supporting staff from more than 104 countries, making it the largest ever para athletics gathering on Indian soil, as per a press release from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

Rahman’s support brings a unique cultural and inspirational dimension to the Championships. Known worldwide for his music that transcends boundaries, Rahman has described the event as a celebration of courage, resilience and the indomitable human spirit. By lending his voice and influence, he is helping amplify the reach of the Championships and inspiring millions to recognise and cheer for para-athletes from across the world.

The opening ceremony of the competition will take place on September 25.

“When Legends Call, A Nation Responds! Mr. AR Rahman ji invites you all to be part of history at the IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships. 25 Sept – 5 Oct Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi,” posted the official handle of PCI on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paralympic Committee of India (@paralympicsindia_official)

Rahman’s association adds a cultural and inspirational dimension to the Championships, underscoring India’s commitment to inclusivity and global sporting excellence. With his support, organisers aim to amplify the event’s reach and encourage more people to witness and celebrate para-athletic talent.

The New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships will mark a milestone moment in Indian sports history, showcasing the nation’s capabilities as a world-class host and its unwavering dedication to promoting para sports.

The expanded competition program features 184 medal events, 13 more than the last edition in Kobe, including 100 for men, 83 for women, and one mixed event.

To bring the championships into every household, the PCI has joined hands with Prasar Bharati, India’s public service broadcaster, which has been announced as the Official Broadcast Partner of the IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: ar rahmanar-rahman-world-para-athletics-championshipsindia-world-para-athletics-championshipsWorld Para Athletics Championships

RELATED News

Minerva Public School advances to Under-17 Subroto Cup knockouts
SAI Sonipat first team to seal knockout berth with dominant win
IND VS PAK Live Streaming, Asia Cup Super Four: Here’s Where to Watch PAK 171/5 Vs India Batting LIVE Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop in The U.S and India
BCCI Plans To Honour Zubeen Garg With 40 Minute Tribute At World Cup Opener 2025
Ever-improving India take on Australia in second AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualifier

LATEST NEWS

More than 550,000 leave Gaza while Israel intensifies military operation
Deok Noh to direct 'Drishyam' Korean remake
"Awakened feeling of patriotism in every person," says Amruta Fadnavis after watching 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'
Markets brace for volatility as key global and domestic triggers line up this week: Experts
AR Rahman extends support to World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi
No Price Hike Tomorrow: Will Cigarettes And Alcohol Get Expensive Under Sin Tax As New GST Is Implemented From Tomorrow?
Delhi CM praises PM Modi for GST reforms says, "public to benefit directly"
Vietnamese Pop Star Duc Phuc Crowned Champion At Intervision 2025, India Makes Strong Debut
Entire Israeli Army division moves into Gaza city
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares picture from her 45th birthday spent with her boys
AR Rahman extends support to World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AR Rahman extends support to World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AR Rahman extends support to World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi
AR Rahman extends support to World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi
AR Rahman extends support to World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi
AR Rahman extends support to World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi

QUICK LINKS