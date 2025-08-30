LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Are You Aware Of Roger Federer's Biggest Possible Deal In The History Of Sports And Its Reasons?

Are You Aware Of Roger Federer’s Biggest Possible Deal In The History Of Sports And Its Reasons?

In the spring of 2018, Roger Federer rocked the sports world by leaving Nike and signing a 10 year, record breaking contract for $300 million with Uniqlo. In terms of money, he double his prior Nike contract. Along with the cash, he was granted permission to show the logos of other companies and sponsors, something Nike had never permitted.

Even now, in retirement, it is easy to see how all of these pieces fit together. (Image Credit: UNIQLO)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 30, 2025 14:30:36 IST

In a headline inducing event in 2018, Roger Federer ended his decades long relationship with Nike and agreed to a revolutionary 10 year deal with Uniqlo for a reported $300 million that ensured an annual increase from his previous $10 million annual deal with Nike that was three times as much. 

Uniqlo offered Roger Federer everything

More than the sheer number offered to him by Uniqlo, Federer was enticed by the remarkable freedom Uniqlo allowed him as a paying athlete when considering if he could feature additional sponsorship logos on his clothing. Nike never gave him the privilege to showcase images or logos of his sponsors, while Uniqlo was happy to allow that inclusion. The flexibility and long term financial security were certainly a draw, especially at the end of his career. Also, while Nike owned the ‘RF’ logo of ‘Roger Federer’, Uniqlo decided not to pay for ownership and he would have an opportunity to reclaim personal branding once he contributed to contracts negating the ‘RF’ brand. The expectation of ownership after a short waiting period was a further intriguing aspect to the deal.

Roger Federer picked Uniqlo over Nike in 2018!

The partnership also signified Federer wanting to stray from the traditional confines of being a tennis player, to cultivate a lifestyle, in partnership with Uniqlo. Uniqlo as a business had more imagined partnership representing the concept of broader lifestyle with an emphasis on fashion and accessibility, addressing not only performance apparel, but products that had the ability to capture a mass market. Federer took this opportunity as a chance to create ‘the coolest things’ able to reach as many people as possible after the traditional captivity of being an elite athlete away from personal styling. 

Roger Federer, Uniqlo and Present Day

Now retired, Roger Federer continues to focus on the ongoing partnership with Uniqlo, reflecting his billionaire level of lifestyle capabilities once common among high profile athletes with other commercial ventures. The arrangement highlights his savvy business sense and the longevity of his relevance in the sports and fashion world. We studied Federer’s move from Nike to Uniqlo as a case study in athlete branding and long term sustainable wealth strategy. Securing a 300 million dollar deal with Uniqlo not only financially secured his future, but it also cemented him then and now as a cultural icon far beyond the tennis court. By entering into a global mass market partnership with Uniqlo, Federer also made the unique crossover from elite sport to everyone’s fashion. The arrangement is still regarded as one of the most disruptive endorsements in modern sport today.

Tags: NikeRoger FedererRoger Federer DealRoger Federer Uniqlouniqlo

