Arjun Tendulkar Marries on March 5, Returns to Play in DY Patil Game Next Day; Fans Applaud Dedication

A day after his wedding, Arjun Tendulkar was back in action on the cricket field and featured in the DY Patil tournament. He was representing DY Patil Blue against Mumbai Customs in the semi-final. His side ended up losing the game by five wickets. Arjun had a disappointing outing as well as he made just 9 runs in 14 balls and conceded 20 runs in the only over that he bowled.

The left-handed cricketer who had earlier joined Lucknow Super Giants for the upcoming IPL 2026 season, tied knot with Saaniya Chandhok on March 5.

Several stalwarts from the cricketing world gathered in Mumbai on Thursday to attend the wedding ceremony of Arjun.

Former India World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni marked his presence at the ceremony along with his wife Sakshi. Ex-India all-rounder Suresh Raina also attended the celebrations with his wife Priyanka.

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah was among the dignitaries present at the event. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri arrived with his family, while BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla also graced the occasion.

Former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid, who guided India to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title in 2024, attended the ceremony with his wife. Among other notable attendees were veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle, former India cricketers Kiran More, Venkatesh Prasad, Ajeet Agarkar, as well as Ajinkya Rahane and Aakash Chopra, who were accompanied by their spouses.

Arjun tied the knot with Saaniya Chandhok, who hails from a prominent family background. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group, and has been a close friend of the Tendulkar family, particularly Arjun’s sister Sara, for several years.

The 26-year-old left-arm pacer has featured in five Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, claiming three wickets. He began his IPL journey after being picked up by the Mumbai Indians in the 2021 mini-auction and made his debut in the 2023 season.

Arjun has since represented the Mumbai Indians across multiple seasons, experiencing both playing opportunities and stints on the bench. Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, he was traded to Lucknow Super Giants and is set to represent the franchise in the upcoming season.

Currently representing Goa in domestic cricket after making his Mumbai debut in 2021, Arjun continues to build his professional career while stepping into a new chapter of his personal life with Thursday’s wedding celebrations attended by some of the biggest names in Indian cricket.

(With Agency Inputs)

