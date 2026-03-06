LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘GOAT’: Lalit Modi Lauds Head Coach Gautam Gambhir After India Book Place in T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Lalit Modi lavished praise on Gautam Gambhir and lauded him for the way the team has been performing in the T20 World Cup 2026. India have registered a place in the final.

Lalit Modi praises Gautam Gambhir. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published: March 6, 2026 22:21:11 IST

Former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi congratulated head coach Gautam Gambhir as India marched ahead into the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 after defeating England in the semi-final on Thursday. India posted a mammoth score of 253/7 in 20 overs after riding on a spectacular 89 off 42 from Sanju Samson. 

Lalit Modi lavished praise on Gambhir and congratulated him. “Congratulations to #TeamIndia for its nail biting win over #england. Must say England put up an amazing chase to India’s 253 runs. Both teams performed brilliantly- to delight of all cricket fans. Looking forward to the finals now. Congratulations to @gautamgambhir and his boys. Brilliant,” he wrote on X. 

He further reminded the social media users of Gambhir’s achievements as a coach and a player. 

“Are you aware that @GautamGambhir has taken India to two consecutive @ICC finals. Just  before he took on his role as Indian coach he steered the @IPL team @KKRiders owned by @iamsrk to take the 2024 Trophy. One of the greatest coaches of All times. Heartiest congratulations for your hard work and mentorship to these young kids,” he added. 

India will play New Zealand in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. This would be the fourth time India and New Zealand will be up against each other in a T20 World Cup fixture. New Zealand have registered wins on all the occasions. Talking about the ICC tournament finals, the Blackcaps have won twice while Team India has emerged victorious once. 

India lost the Knockout trophy final in 2000 against the Kiwis while suffered a defeat against them in WTC final in 2021. India then got off the mark in the 2025 Champions Trophy final. Now, it would be interesting to see if India make it all square or New Zealand make it 3-1. 

Also Read: 6.52 Crore! IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Shatter World Record

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 10:21 PM IST
QUICK LINKS