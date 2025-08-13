LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Arjun Tendulkar Stuns Fans With Surprise Engagement To Business Heiress

Arjun Tendulkar Stuns Fans With Surprise Engagement To Business Heiress

Still pursuing his cricketing career from the left arm bowler all rounder is Arjun who played in Mumbai Indians franchise. Saaniya, although she has a big family background, would rather keep her own by keeping low profile.

The mix of business standing and sports legacy causes a stir in the social and sporting spheres.
The mix of business standing and sports legacy causes a stir in the social and sporting spheres.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 13, 2025 22:15:00 IST

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket God Sachin Tendulkar, got engaged on Monday, to Saaniya Chandok, granddaughter of rich Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai, whose clan has such luxuriant assets as the luxurious Inter Continental hotel and the lip smacking Brooklyn Creamery ice cream franchise.

More about the couple

At 25, Arjun is an emerging player in Indian cricket left arm fast bowling all rounder who played in the Indian premier league representing the mumbai Indians, now plays his trade in the domestic circuit representing Goa. On the contrary, Saaniya is born into one of the most respected business families of Mumbai. She wanted to keep a low profile in public in spite of her well known pedigree. The enagement was small, intimate and only happened in the presence of a few friends and family as both families are discreet. 

Tendulkar and the Ghai clan have so far refused to comment and have issued no official statements making it unclear what event has happened.In a greater perspective, this news is another instance in the biography of the cricketing heritage of India. Although Arjun has not stopped making a name in his career on the pitch, this engagement indicates that his off field adventure has entered the stage. Future months could tell us more of what the couple is planning e.g. wedding dates or celebrations but until then the announcement has been the talk of the fans and society circles.

The question of whether Arjun will ever be able to fulfill his cricketing goals and integrate his personal life as it develops is all into the plot that is to come out. At this point, it is a time of emotions and sophisticated seclusion.

Arjun TendulkarArjun Tendulkar EngagementSaaniya ChandokSachin Tendulkar son

