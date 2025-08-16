Arjun Tendulkar’s Fiancée Belongs to a Billionaire Family – Check Their Net Worth!

Arjun Tendulkar’s fiancée Saaniya Chandok is a businesswoman and is also heir to one of Mumbai’s most powerful business families. Saaniya, the granddaughter of industrialist Ravi Ghai, hails from one of Mumbai’s wealthiest families. The Graviss Group is the largest player in hospitality and food in India. The Graviss Group is involved in the management of numerous iconic establishments including the InterContinental Marine Drive Hotel, the popular Brooklyn Creamery ice cream brand and they manage the enormous Baskin Robbins franchise in India.

Recent financial disclosures have begun to illustrate just how massive this business conglomerate has become. Graviss Food Solutions Private Limited, for instance, reported revenue of ₹624crore for FY2023-24, representing 20% year-on-year growth, and illustrating the stability and growth potential of the group itself. Media articles and financial reports often peg the Ghai family’s holdings as steady at around ₹1,000crore (more than $120million), and estimates that go as high as ₹1,600crore (approximately $190million). This estimation cannot be understated, and greatly exceeds the net worth of many celebrities, including Sachin Tendulkar.

Saaniya is no stranger to success herself. A graduate of the London School of Economics, she runs her own luxury pet care venture, Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store, in Mumbai. Her individual net worth is estimated to be $100,000 – $500,000 as of 2025, but her proximity to the Ghai family means she has a true billion-dollar legacy in India’s business tapestry.



The financial information presented is based on publicly available media reports as of August 2025. Business revenues and brand valuations do not directly represent personal net worth. Actual figures may vary. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as verified financial disclosure.