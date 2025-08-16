LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Arjun Tendulkar’s Fiancée Belongs to a Billionaire Family – Check Their Net Worth!

Arjun Tendulkar’s Fiancée Belongs to a Billionaire Family – Check Their Net Worth!

Arjun Tendulkar is engaged to Saaniya Chandhok, granddaughter of industrialist Ravi Ghai, whose Graviss Group owns the InterContinental Mumbai and ice cream brands like Kwality and Baskin-Robbins India. The group reported revenues of ₹624 crore in FY 2023–24. Arjun’s personal net worth is estimated at ₹22 crore.

Arjun Tendulkar’s Fiancée Belongs to a Billionaire Family – Check Their Net Worth!

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: August 16, 2025 12:48:32 IST

Arjun Tendulkar’s fiancée Saaniya Chandok is a businesswoman and is also heir to one of Mumbai’s most powerful business families. Saaniya, the granddaughter of industrialist Ravi Ghai, hails from one of Mumbai’s wealthiest families. The Graviss Group is the largest player in hospitality and food in India. The Graviss Group is involved in the management of numerous iconic establishments including the InterContinental Marine Drive Hotel, the popular Brooklyn Creamery ice cream brand and they manage the enormous Baskin Robbins franchise in India.

Recent financial disclosures have begun to illustrate just how massive this business conglomerate has become. Graviss Food Solutions Private Limited, for instance, reported revenue of ₹624crore for FY2023-24, representing 20% year-on-year growth, and illustrating the stability and growth potential of the group itself. Media articles and financial reports often peg the Ghai family’s holdings as steady at around ₹1,000crore (more than $120million), and estimates that go as high as ₹1,600crore (approximately $190million). This estimation cannot be understated, and greatly exceeds the net worth of many celebrities, including Sachin Tendulkar.

Saaniya is no stranger to success herself. A graduate of the London School of Economics, she runs her own luxury pet care venture, Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store, in Mumbai. Her individual net worth is estimated to be $100,000 – $500,000 as of 2025, but her proximity to the Ghai family means she has a true billion-dollar legacy in India’s business tapestry. 


 The financial information presented is based on publicly available media reports as of August 2025. Business revenues and brand valuations do not directly represent personal net worth. Actual figures may vary. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as verified financial disclosure.

Tags: Arjun Tendulkar EngagementArjun Tendulkar net worthArjun Tendulkar wedding updatesGraviss Group net worthRavi Ghai business empireSaaniya Chandhok family businessSachin Tendulkar son marriage news

RELATED News

New Coach, New Vibe: Khalid Jamil Assembles 22 Players For Bengaluru Bootcamp
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
Anti Discrimination Alert Triggered Mid Match At Anfield

LATEST NEWS

Supreme Court’s Stray Dog Ban Ignites Monali Thakur’s Breakdown, ‘Human Race Ko Itna Entitlement Milta Kaha Se hai’
Global Inflation Crisis: 10 Countries With the Worst Inflation in 2025
‘A Conspiracy Is Being Hatched…..’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Why Malaika Arora Cannot Take The ‘Liberty’ Of Retiring? Actress Reveals, “I felt I Was In A Situation…”
Arjun Tendulkar’s Fiancée Belongs to a Billionaire Family – Check Their Net Worth!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Arjun Tendulkar’s Fiancée Belongs to a Billionaire Family – Check Their Net Worth!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Arjun Tendulkar’s Fiancée Belongs to a Billionaire Family – Check Their Net Worth!
Arjun Tendulkar’s Fiancée Belongs to a Billionaire Family – Check Their Net Worth!
Arjun Tendulkar’s Fiancée Belongs to a Billionaire Family – Check Their Net Worth!
Arjun Tendulkar’s Fiancée Belongs to a Billionaire Family – Check Their Net Worth!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?