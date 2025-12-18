‘Arrogant Behaviour’: Jasprit Bumrah EXPLODES at Airport, Snatches Fan’s Phone in Shocking Viral Video- Watch

Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah found himself at the centre of controversy after a tense confrontation with a fan at an airport check-in queue. The Indian pace spearhead lost his temper when a fan began recording a selfie video without seeking his consent.

Jasprit Bumrah Arrogant Behaviour

The fan was recording a selfie video with Jasprit Bumrah without asking permission. Although the Indian pacer warned the fan to stop, the warning went unheeded, prompting Bumrah to snatch the phone and throw it aside. The incident, captured on camera, has since gone viral on social media, triggering sharp reactions and accusations of “arrogant behaviour” from sections of users online.

What an arrogant behavior by Jasprit Bumrah. First he threatened his fan that he would throw his phone, and later he snatched the fan’s phone. pic.twitter.com/O2e4jSLw7s — 𝐆𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 👑 (@Goatlified) December 17, 2025







Jasprit Bumrah and Fan Conversation

Fan: Aapke saath hi jaunga sir mai (I’ll go with you only, sir)

Bumrah: Phone gir gya aapka to mereko bolna nahi (If your phone falls, don’t blame me)

Fan: Koi baat nahi sir (That’s okay, sir)

Bumrah: Cool

After issuing a warning, Bumrah put an abrupt end to the situation when the fan refused to comply, taking the phone from him and throwing it aside, bringing the tense episode to a close.

Social Media Reaction

One user commented, “Jasprit Bumrah’s behaviour is not respectful.”

Another user commented, “Out of form Bumrah… venting his frustration on poor fellow.”

Several users also came out in support of Bumrah, by commenting, “Deserves it – Bumrah warned him to stay away, still he persists. Celebrities also have their personal space which should be respected…” “Celebrities are human too, they do have their own private space which can’t be intruded every now and then”