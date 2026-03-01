LIVE TV
Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India, UK, USA?

Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India, UK, USA?

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League match in India, UK, USA, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Australia, Brazil and Spain. Follow NewsX for more info.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League Live Streaming. Photo Arsenal/Chelsea- X
Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League Live Streaming. Photo Arsenal/Chelsea- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 1, 2026 16:48:56 IST

Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India, UK, USA?

Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Premier League leaders Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, March 1, 2026. The Gunners hold a two-point lead over Manchester City and are coming off a dominant 4-1 win against Tottenham, led by a Viktor Gyokeres brace. Chelsea, currently fifth, have struggled for consistency with recent draws against Leeds and Burnley but remain unbeaten in their last six league matches under Liam Rosenior.

Arsenal have a strong home record and are unbeaten in their last ten meetings against the Blues, while Chelsea must cope without the suspended Wesley Fofana. A win for Arsenal would extend their lead at the top, whereas Chelsea needs the points to stay in the tight race for Champions League qualification.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Streaming Premier League 2025-26

When will the Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 match take place?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 match is going to take place on Sunday, March 1 2026.

When will the Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 match start?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 will start at 10:00 P.M. in India on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

Where will the Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 match be played?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Where to Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 match in India?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the JioStar app and website in India from 10:00 P.M. IST on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

Where to Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 match in UK?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and live-streamed on the Sky Go from 4:30 P.M. local time on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

Where to Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 match in USA?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on NBC and live-streamed on Peacock from 11:30 AM ET/8:30 AM PT on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

Where to Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 match in Pakistan?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on A Sports and live-streamed on Tapmad from 9:30 PM local time on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

Where to Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 match in Bangladesh?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on A Sports and live-streamed on Tapmad from 10:30 PM local time on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

Where to Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 match in Brazil?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on ESPN Brasil and live-streamed on Disney+ from 1:30 PM local time on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

Where to Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 match in Australia?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on Stan Sport and live-streamed on the Stan App from 3:30 AM local time on Monday, March 2, 2026.

Where to Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 match in Spain?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on DAZN and live-streamed on Movistar Plus+ from 5:30 PM local time on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 4:48 PM IST
Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India, UK, USA?

Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India, UK, USA?
Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India, UK, USA?
Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India, UK, USA?

QUICK LINKS