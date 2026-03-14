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Home > Sports > Arsenal vs Everton Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India

Arsenal vs Everton Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India

Looking for Arsenal vs Everton live streaming? , kick-off times, and mobile streaming options for the Emirates Stadium showdown.

Arsenal vs Everton (Image Credits:X)
Arsenal vs Everton (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 14, 2026 16:43:36 IST

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Arsenal vs Everton Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India

Arsenal F.C. are poised to take another step in their league title race as they open the weekend at home against Everton F.C. at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners begin the day seven points clear of Manchester City F.C.and a victory over Everton would mean that their lead stretches to ten points before Pep Guardiolas team take on West Ham United F.C. later in the day.

Arsenal have been a force at home this season, encountering only one defeat in all competitions while the rest of the time they stayed unbeaten after their loss to Manchester United F.C.. Even in UEFA Champions Leaguetheir spirit was evident when a last minute penalty by Kai Havertz ensured a draw in the round-of-16 first leg versus Bayer Leverkusen.

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On the other hand, Everton are coming to London with a spirit of self-belief and one of their major weapons is their solid away record in Premier League, which can turn the game really difficult for the table-toppers.

Arsenal vs Everton  Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26

When will the Arsenal vs Everton Premier League 2025-26 match take place?

The Arsenal vs Everton Premier League 2025-26 match will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

When will the Arsenal vs Everton Premier League 2025-26 match start?

The match will kick off at 11:00 PM IST on Saturday, March 14 , 2026.

Where will the Arsenal vs Everton Premier League 2025-26 match be played?

The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Where to Watch Arsenal vs Everton Premier League 2025-26 Match In India?

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the JioStar app and website from 11:00 PM IST on March 14, 2026.

Also read: Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming ISL 2025-26: Match Preview, Head-to-Head, When And Where to Watch BFC vs MBSG Live Match

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 4:43 PM IST
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Arsenal vs Everton Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India

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Arsenal vs Everton Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India
Arsenal vs Everton Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India
Arsenal vs Everton Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India
Arsenal vs Everton Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India

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