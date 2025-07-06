Live Tv
Home > Sports > Aryna Sabalenka Reaches Wimbledon 2025 Quarter-Finals After Beating Elise Mertens

Aryna Sabalenka Reaches Wimbledon 2025 Quarter-Finals After Beating Elise Mertens

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka defeated former doubles partner Elise Mertens 6-4, 7-6 to reach the Wimbledon 2025 quarter-finals. She now faces Germany’s Laura Siegemund as she continues her quest for a maiden Wimbledon title.

Sabalenka powers past Mertens to book Wimbledon quarter-final spot.
Sabalenka powers past Mertens to book Wimbledon quarter-final spot. (Photo credit: AP)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 23:53:41 IST

On Sunday, Tennis player Aryna Sabalenka has reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2025 in a hard fight straight-sets win against her former doubles partner Elise Mertens. 

Aryna Sabalenka’s dominant baseline game in top gear, Sabalenka landed 36 winners with only 18 unforced errors to repel a spirited challenge from Mertens, who played one of her best matches at Wimbledon even though she lost.

Aryna Sabalenka about her rival

Sabalenka said after the match.”It’s always difficult to play against somebody you know very well,” “Elise is an amazing player and an amazing person. She pushed me hard today, and I’m extremely pleased to be through.” she further added.

Aryna Sabalenka will have to face Germany’s player Laura Siegemund, who is also World No. 104, for a slot in the semi-finals. Siegemund  got her direct ticket after a victory against Argentina’s Solana Sierra earlier during the day.

This is a breaking story.

ALSO READ: Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon Dream Ends In Gritty Battle With Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka Reaches Wimbledon 2025 Quarter-Finals After Beating Elise Mertens
