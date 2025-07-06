Aryna Sabalenka Reaches Wimbledon 2025 Quarter-Finals After Beating Elise Mertens

On Sunday, Tennis player Aryna Sabalenka has reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2025 in a hard fight straight-sets win against her former doubles partner Elise Mertens.

Aryna Sabalenka’s dominant baseline game in top gear, Sabalenka landed 36 winners with only 18 unforced errors to repel a spirited challenge from Mertens, who played one of her best matches at Wimbledon even though she lost.

Aryna Sabalenka about her rival

Sabalenka said after the match.”It’s always difficult to play against somebody you know very well,” “Elise is an amazing player and an amazing person. She pushed me hard today, and I’m extremely pleased to be through.” she further added.

Aryna Sabalenka will have to face Germany’s player Laura Siegemund, who is also World No. 104, for a slot in the semi-finals. Siegemund got her direct ticket after a victory against Argentina’s Solana Sierra earlier during the day.

This is a breaking story.

