Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon Dream Ends In Gritty Battle With Aryna Sabalenka

On Friday, Emma Raducanu’s spirited Wimbledon journey came to a conclusion, as she was defeated in the third round after a thrilling Centre Court showdown with world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka. The British star who is 22, fought hard but ultimately fell short, losing 7-6(6), 6-4 in a two-hour battle that had the home crowd holding its breath.

Emma Raducanu pushed the top seed to her limits in a 74-minute first set, saving 7 set points and even carving out one of her own before Sabalenka edged the tiebreak 8-6. The Brit was not done yet and she raced to a 4-1 lead in the 2nd set and scored within a point of going up 5-1. However, Sabalenka showed the power which has earned her No.1 ranking. She won 5 straight games to snatch victory under the Centre Court roof.

What will be the ranking of Emma Raducanu?

While this defeat means Emma Raducanu will slip to British No.3 in the rankings that behind Katie Boulter and the surging Sonay Kartal, her performance reminded many why she is still one of the brightest talents in the game.

And it’s Kartal, who is 23, now carries British hopes in the women’s singles. This passionate star already booked her position in the 4th round with a strong 6-4, 6-2 win over Diane Parry French qualifier. In fact It is a milestone moment for Kartal. She reaches the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

Elsewhere on Day 5 at Wimbledon, men’s 2nd seed Carlos Alcaraz cruised into the 4th round as he continued his title defence with ease. American contenders Taylor Fritz and Amanda Anisimova also advanced, but it was not a smooth day for all: 6th seed Madison Keys suffered a surprise exit. It becomes the latest big name to fall in this unpredictable Championships.

