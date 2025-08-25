Aryna Sabalenka’s US Open Appearance Marred by Fan Backlash

On August 25, 2025, Aryna Sabalenka, the world No. 1 returned to Arthur Ashe Stadium which was not a very friendly visit. She was booed on to the court, still clearly festering over her inflammatory post match comments after she lost the French Open final to Coco Gauff in June when she said ‘Coco won not because she played incredibly, but because I made all these mistakes’. This put the US Open crowd offside, who greeting her with a frosty reception, a reception she later apologized to have sounded out, going as far as calling her words as completely unprofessional.

Aryna Sabalenka against Rebeka Masarova

Against world No. 108 Rebeka Masarova, Sabalenka made her first professional appearance in a match that started much worse as she was broken in the first game. Her shaky beginning was an indication of how initially she had difficulty finding fluidity of movement in that adversarial environment. But on the strength of her strong defensive play, Sabalenka managed to recover, winning a tight opening set 7-5 and overwhelming the second set 6-1 to win in straight sets.

😳😳😳 World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka booed by the American crowd while entering the stadium for her match today. It is her first appearance in New York after THAT Coco Gauff press conference post the RG final. 👀 pic.twitter.com/u84VpMSQYk — Zain (@ItzzZain10) August 24, 2025







Sabalenka confessed to having a slow start but was happy with the result and the development,”I feel like I did not start my best in the first games but then I found my level”, she said promising to make it far. The second round has seen her play the unseeded Russian Polina Kudermetova in another battle to be tested in the range of the tournament.

French Open where it all started

Overall, the scene showed that the US Open fans have no memory defects. What Sabalenka might refer to, after the French Open, as a learning experience came off as an attempt to justify her actions, not to appease them, and its reception in the first time New York crowd was to loud and resentful to ignore. Nevertheless, because of being a three time Grand Slam winner, the current top seed possessing a flair to overcome pressure and late pressure, Sabalenka could put the initial pressure out and proceed to the next round.

