Ashante “Thee” Adonis Parts Ways with WWE After Six-Year Run

Ashante “Thee” Adonis has officially announced his departure from WWE. In a heartfelt message posted to social media on Sunday (August 10), the 32-year-old confirmed that his contract had expired, bringing his six-year tenure with the company to an end. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful later confirmed the news. Adonis had been absent from NXT programming for several weeks leading up to the announcement, sparking speculation about his status.

Reflecting on the Journey

In his post, Adonis expressed deep appreciation for his time with WWE, writing, “After 6 unforgettable years under the WWE lights, the time has come for me to close that chapter.” He acknowledged the invaluable experiences, lessons, and opportunities he received, as well as the incredible talent he had the privilege of working with. He added a creative metaphor: “Sometimes you gotta get off multiplayer and progress your story mode,” signaling a desire to grow individually and showcase his personal journey.

Adonis gained notoriety as a member of the Hit Row faction alongside Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Swerve Strickland. The group stood out with their unique blend of charisma, promo ability, and in-ring work, making a splash in both NXT and SmackDown. Though their momentum was affected by roster shifts and creative changes, Adonis maintained a loyal fanbase throughout.

Hit Row’s Rise and Challenges

Hit Row was once seen as one of WWE’s most promising acts, bringing a fresh and culturally relevant energy to both brands. However, the faction’s trajectory was disrupted by releases and inconsistent booking. Despite these setbacks, Adonis remained a standout presence, earning respect for his resilience and adaptability.

A Confident Step Into the Future

Now stepping into the independent wrestling scene, Adonis made it clear that his story is far from over. “This is a brand new beginning,” he wrote. “I am becoming the best version of myself.” He’s now accepting bookings and believes fans have only seen a fraction of his true talent.

While the WWE chapter has ended, Adonis is looking forward to building a future on his own terms, determined to shine brighter than ever.

