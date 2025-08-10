LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ashante “Thee” Adonis Parts Ways with WWE After Six-Year Run

Ashante “Thee” Adonis Parts Ways with WWE After Six-Year Run

Ashante “Thee” Adonis has confirmed his WWE departure after six years, with his contract expiring recently. Known for his role in Hit Row, Adonis thanked WWE and expressed excitement for his future. Now a free agent, he's accepting bookings and eager to show his full potential in wrestling.

Ashante “Thee” Adonis has confirmed his WWE departure (Image Credit - X)
Ashante “Thee” Adonis has confirmed his WWE departure (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 10, 2025 19:52:22 IST

Ashante “Thee” Adonis has officially announced his departure from WWE. In a heartfelt message posted to social media on Sunday (August 10), the 32-year-old confirmed that his contract had expired, bringing his six-year tenure with the company to an end. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful later confirmed the news. Adonis had been absent from NXT programming for several weeks leading up to the announcement, sparking speculation about his status.

Reflecting on the Journey

In his post, Adonis expressed deep appreciation for his time with WWE, writing, “After 6 unforgettable years under the WWE lights, the time has come for me to close that chapter.” He acknowledged the invaluable experiences, lessons, and opportunities he received, as well as the incredible talent he had the privilege of working with. He added a creative metaphor: “Sometimes you gotta get off multiplayer and progress your story mode,” signaling a desire to grow individually and showcase his personal journey.

Adonis gained notoriety as a member of the Hit Row faction alongside Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Swerve Strickland. The group stood out with their unique blend of charisma, promo ability, and in-ring work, making a splash in both NXT and SmackDown. Though their momentum was affected by roster shifts and creative changes, Adonis maintained a loyal fanbase throughout.

Hit Row’s Rise and Challenges

Hit Row was once seen as one of WWE’s most promising acts, bringing a fresh and culturally relevant energy to both brands. However, the faction’s trajectory was disrupted by releases and inconsistent booking. Despite these setbacks, Adonis remained a standout presence, earning respect for his resilience and adaptability.

A Confident Step Into the Future

Now stepping into the independent wrestling scene, Adonis made it clear that his story is far from over. “This is a brand new beginning,” he wrote. “I am becoming the best version of myself.” He’s now accepting bookings and believes fans have only seen a fraction of his true talent.

While the WWE chapter has ended, Adonis is looking forward to building a future on his own terms, determined to shine brighter than ever.

Also Read: Uncertain Fate: Karrion Kross and Scarlett Moved to WWE Alumni Section Amid Contract Confusion

Tags: Ashante AdonisWWE

RELATED News

Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch Every Match Online, TV and OTT
Rohit Sharma’s New Lamborghini Sparks Curiosity — What’s Behind The Mysterious ‘3015’ Number Plate?
Annu Rani and Animesh Kujur Shine Bright in Bhubaneshwar’s Thrilling Athletics Showcase
Alliance Or Ambush? The Rock’s Master Move Revealed!
The Missing Midfielder That Could Tilt The Balance In Tottenham’s Favor

LATEST NEWS

Al Jazeera Journalist Anas al-Sharif’s Final Message Before Being Killed By Israel: ‘Do Not Forget Gaza’
64 Today, Suniel Shetty Looks Half His Age, Here’s The Secret You Need to Know!
ICMAI CMA Intermediate And Final Result Declared For June 2025, Check Here
Donald Trump’s New Visa Move Could Uproot Thousands of H-1B Dependent Children – Here’s What You Must Know
Why Is Mouni Roy Done Playing By Bollywood’s Rules? Read to Know!
Why Have UK Households Been Urged to Close Windows For Four Weeks? Reason Will Leave You Shocked
Jacqueline Fernandez Turns 40: Check Her Net Worth, Best Movies, And Exciting Upcoming Projects
Meat Shop Shut On Independence Day? Check Out The Latest Controversy Over Kalyan Civic Body Order
Saudi Crown Prince Linked to Jeffrey Epstein? Photo in Epstein’s NYC Home Sparks Massive Outrage
IDF Strike Kills 5 Journalists In Gaza, Israel Alleges Hamas Link: All You Need To Know
Ashante “Thee” Adonis Parts Ways with WWE After Six-Year Run

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ashante “Thee” Adonis Parts Ways with WWE After Six-Year Run

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ashante “Thee” Adonis Parts Ways with WWE After Six-Year Run
Ashante “Thee” Adonis Parts Ways with WWE After Six-Year Run
Ashante “Thee” Adonis Parts Ways with WWE After Six-Year Run
Ashante “Thee” Adonis Parts Ways with WWE After Six-Year Run

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?