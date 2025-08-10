Uncertain Fate: Karrion Kross and Scarlett Moved to WWE Alumni Section Amid Contract Confusion

Karrion Kross and Scarlett have officially been moved to WWE’s alumni section online, sparking widespread speculation that their time with the company has ended. Reports suggest their contracts expired at midnight on Sunday, August 10, with no confirmed extensions in place. Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp noted the pair would likely face a wave of questions regarding their status in the coming days.

Kross and Scarlett were among the first stars re-signed under Triple H’s creative leadership in 2022. Debuting again on SmackDown by attacking Drew McIntyre, they signed three-year deals but struggled initially to connect with fans.

From Comeback to Cult Favorites

However, Kross’ recent character development — bolstered by strong social media presence and storytelling earned him a cult following. His popularity surged, leading to increased merchandise sales and even exclusive t-shirts being sold at Raw events. Scarlett, too, became an integral part of their presentation, amplifying their mystique and appeal.

Despite their slow start, the pair emerged as consistent fan favorites over the past year. Kross’ segments routinely gained traction online, and his dark, intense persona translated well to live audiences. That rise makes WWE’s decision — or possible indecision — even more puzzling.

Mixed Signals Fuel Speculation

Despite their apparent exit, WWE’s recent treatment of the duo raises eyebrows. Commentary on Raw and NXT continued promoting Kross’ new book, and he even wrestled at SummerSlam just last weekend against Sami Zayn. WWE typically pulls talent off TV if a departure is imminent, yet Kross and Scarlett saw more screen time as their contracts neared expiration. Sources claim WWE only made a contract offer this past week, possibly too late to keep them on board.

A Cloud of Uncertainty Remains

With conflicting signals and no official statement from WWE, the status of Kross and Scarlett remains unclear. Whether they are truly done with the company or simply caught in a temporary contract limbo, one thing is certain: this is a story to watch closely in the days ahead.

