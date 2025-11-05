The Australian national cricket team has announced its squad of 15 for the first Test match against England in the 2025/26 Ashes series, with Steve Smith as the new captain of the team for the first Test match after the current captain Pat Cummins will not be showing up due to his long term back injury.

Ashes 2025: Check Team Australia’s First Ashes Test Squad

Among the players selected, three have not played in a Test yet, which suggests that the Australian team is considering the strategy of mixing the new with the old instead of going for full replacement. Along with the suspension, one established player was included in the selection group, while others were in the panel as Australia anticipates the series and looks to retain the Ashes.

The first Test is set for Perth Stadium, starting on November 21, and in such a situation, the team of the Australians already has some tactical questions to face. The position of openers is still up in the air, besides this the fast bowling attack has to deal with the void left by fast bowler Cummins, thus creating a chance for Smith to take on both the roles of a leader and a batsman. The Australian selection for the squad is signaling that it is ready to handle both continuity and change as the series rolls on.

