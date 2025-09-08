LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asia Cup 2025: AFG vs HK Match 1 Prediction – Can Hong Kong Upset Afghanistan?

Asia Cup 2025: AFG vs HK Match 1 Prediction – Can Hong Kong Upset Afghanistan?

Asia Cup 2025 preview: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Key players Rashid Khan, Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran in focus. Hong Kong eyes upset. Match on Sept 9, live on Sony Sports & SonyLIV. Asia Cup 2025 prediction, AFG vs HK.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: September 8, 2025 18:48:54 IST

The Asia Cup 2025 begins on September 9 at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium, setting the stage for a thrilling contest between Afghanistan and Hong Kong. The opening Group B match promises an intriguing battle as Afghanistan aims to assert their dominance, while Hong Kong seeks a memorable upset.

Afghanistan Eyes Strong Start

Afghanistan comes to the Asia Cup after their defeat in the tri-series final to Pakistan in UAE. Their performance despite defeat was more or less brilliant, especially on the part of key players. Afghanistan will not depend on their star spinner Rashid Khan, and on-form batters Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, to kick start their campaign on a good note.

Hong Kong’s Ambitious Comeback

Their last time they appeared was at the Asia Pacific Cricket Championship Trophy 2025 where they were beaten by Malaysia but this time by a second margin. They are eager to demonstrate themselves as they are hungry to be noticed at the continental level. Captain Yasim Murtaza and his team are keen on demonstrating its fighting spirit as it goes against a tough team.

Key Players to Watch

In the case of Afghanistan, Sediqullah Atal is a probable star in the bat. He played match-defining innings as evidenced by his performances in the UAE Tri-Series 2025. When Atal takes such the momentum to the Asia Cup he might lead Afghanistan to a very important victory in the opening game.

Rashid Khan is bound to spear head in the bowling front. After recovering his stature of a dismal IPL season, his experience in the international arena is a crucial addition. His range of deliveries may be a big issue to the batting team of Hong Kong, particularly in the difficult pitch of Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Match Overview and Stats

Pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium is usually favorable to batters but will provide a bowler with a chance during the game especially with slower delivery that may surprise batters. Traditionally, Afghanistan is slightly ahead of the game with three victories amid five encounters of both parties. This is their last conflict in March 2016.

Match Details:

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong

Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Live Broadcast: Sony Sports Network, SonyLIV, Yupp TV

Predicted Playing XI for Afghanistan:

Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Predicted Playing XI for Hong Kong:

Yasim Murtaza (c), Anshy Rath, Martin Coetzee, Kinchit Shah, Shahid Wasif, Zeeshan Ali (wk), Aizaz Khan, Nizakat Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Ali Hassan, Ehsan Khan.

As the Asia Cup unfolds, all eyes will be on whether Hong Kong can pull off an upset or if Afghanistan will assert their supremacy right from the start.

