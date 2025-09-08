LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Mohammed Siraj Makes March To ICC Recognition

Mohammed Siraj has been nominated in the ICC Mens Player of the Month Award in August 2025 following his match winning performance in the last Test of the Anderson Tendulkar trophy at The Oval. Coming in to fill the place of Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj bowled more than 46 overs and had taken nine wickets in the game, including an important five wickets in the second innings.

(Image Credit: ANI/ BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 8, 2025 18:09:22 IST

The official nominee in the ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award in August 2025 is the fast bowler of India Mohammed Siraj, the nominee as a result of his impressive performance during the last of the series of Test matches at The Oval, which was the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy. Siraj made a permanent mark despite appearing on only one match in August. 

How did Mohammed Siraj make it to ICC Recognition?

Jasprit Bumrah having been absent, he assumed the lead on the new ball, and, having bowled in each innings more than 46 overs, he succeeded in getting four wickets in the first and five in the second, achieving an average of 21.11 on his first Test. It was that bowling masterclass that saw India snatch a memorable victory by six runs at The Oval to make it a five match series at a draw of 2-2. No wonder, Siraj was given the Player of the Match Award due to his influence.

Who are the other nominees?

With him on the shortlist is a couple of other pacers like The New Zealand player, Matt Henry, who was spectacular with the 2-0 Test series victory over Zimbabwe, taking 16 wickets with a 9.12 average including 9 wickets in the first Test and good match performances in both matches. Jayden Seales of West Indies who helped his team to win the historic ODI series against Pakistan the first in 34 years. He took 10 wickets in three games, and 6/18, the best of his career, in his last ODI. The vote to choose the winner will now be made by ICC and fans around the world and the voting became open on the ICC site. 

QUICK LINKS