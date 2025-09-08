Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Reveals Why His Jersey Number is 77

Shubman Gill, India’s Test captain, celebrated in style on his 26th birthday on Monday, with some candidness about his cricket journey in a video shared by Star Sports on X. The highlight of his conversation was the story behind his jersey number. Gill said he had always wanted the number 7 jersey when he was playing in the Under 19 World Cup, but when there was no number 7, he went with two sevens, thus getting 77. He also shared other personal details about himself, his inspirations, and relationships with teams.

Shubman Gill’s favourite cricketer

His childhood icon was the great Sachin Tendulkar, while his favourite cricketer at present is Virat Kohli, and Gill has his best friend on the team in Ishan Kishan. One of the most intense but enjoyable battles on the field, he said, is in the net sessions when he bats against Jasprit Bumrah ‘He is always on you, he never gives you an inch. He always wants to intimidate you, and show you he is the best.’ Gill told something very personal, his nickname is Kaka, which means baby in Punjabi, ‘The first person I call after winning the match is my dad,’ and, ‘One thing I can’t live without is my family’. Gill has played 37 Tests, scoring 2,647 runs at the average of 41.35. In ODIs, Gill has scored 2,775 runs in 55 matches at an average of 59.04. He also has scored 578 runs in 21 T20 Internationals. Next, Gill will play in the Asia Cup, he will be vice captain for Suryakumar Yadav.

Shubman Gill’s support from Indian Cricket Team

Shubman Gill’s insights have provided fans with a rare perspective of him outside of the cricketer. It is true that the consistency he has shown with the bat has made him one of India’s most dependable players in every form of the game, however, he is a person that has a humble persona and family oriented values. Being the current youngest Test captain for India, Gill has already displayed an unimpressive maturity and balance between leadership and himself. Gill’s stories, whether they were Sachin inspiring him, Kohli motivating him, or the fiery Bumrah was challenging him, demonstrated Gill’s massive respect for both past and present greats. With the Asia cup approaching, Gill is going to continue to solidify what we all know, he is India’s future.

