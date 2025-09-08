LIVE TV
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
Home > Sports > Asia Cup 2025: Everything You Need to Know About the Format, Rules, and Super Four

Asia Cup 2025: Everything You Need to Know About the Format, Rules, and Super Four

Asia Cup 2025 returns in T20 format with 8 teams competing in UAE. Key players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are missing. The format includes Group Stage and Super Four leading to the final on September 28. Net Run Rate will be crucial throughout the tournament.

Asia Cup 2025: Everything You Need to Know About the Format, Rules, and Super Four (Image Credit - X@CallMeSheri1_)
Asia Cup 2025: Everything You Need to Know About the Format, Rules, and Super Four (Image Credit - X@CallMeSheri1_)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: September 8, 2025 20:51:40 IST

Asia Cup is a famous event in the world of cricket, bringing together the finest teams in the continent in cut-throat contest. The tournament has provided memorable matches and legendary rivalries since it was first aired in 1984. The 17th Asia Cup will be in T20 format, the shortest format so far adopted only in 2016 and 2022.

The favorites will include India and Sri Lanka who are the two-time winners of the previous T20 Asia Cups. However, this version introduces significant shifts and issues to a team that might upset the expectations.

Asia Cup 2025: Teams and Key Players Missing

A number of leading teams go into the tournament without critical players. The reigning champions India will not have the services of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Pakistan too suffers a poor team without some of its important players such as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

In the case of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, Asia Cup is a crucial testing purpose prior to the 2026 T20 World Cup. Even associate teams such as the UAE, Oman and Hong Kong have earned their spots through their good performance in the 2024 ACC premier cup. This has been the first occasion where the Asia Cup has eight teams and this has increased the pressure on the underdogs.

Group Stage Setup: Dividing the Teams

The tournament begins on September 9 in the UAE and the matches will be held at different places within Dubai and in Abu Dhabi. Although this took place in India which was the official host, political tensions between India and Pakistan compelled the need to have a neutral host.

The eight teams are split into two groups:

Group A: India, Pakistan, Oman, UAE
Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Hong Kong

All the teams will face each other within their group once. A win counts two points and a tie or no-result one point. Losses yield zero points. Net Run Rate (NRR) is very important in prioritizing the teams in case of a draw in the points.

Super Four Stage: The Road to the Final

The two leading teams of each group will proceed to the next stage (Super Four) where they will play in another round-robins stage. This format is unlike regular tournaments which move to semi-finals.

In the Super Four each group plays the other three groups once. There is also the same points system, and NRR remains decisive in the event of a tie. The two teams that have the most points at the end of this stage will reserve a place in the final.

Asia Cup 2025 Final: The Grand Clash

Asia cup final 2025 will be held on September 28 in Dubai. With the tournament, each game in the Super Four stage will become tighter, as the competition is strong.

Having no star players in several teams creates an unpredictable factor and it is a free-for-all. The fans can anticipate exciting fights as the countries fight not only to win the trophy but to conquer cricketing dominance in Asia.

Tags: afghanistanasia cup 2025rohit sharmauaevirat kohli

Asia Cup 2025: Everything You Need to Know About the Format, Rules, and Super Four

Asia Cup 2025: Everything You Need to Know About the Format, Rules, and Super Four

Asia Cup 2025: Everything You Need to Know About the Format, Rules, and Super Four
Asia Cup 2025: Everything You Need to Know About the Format, Rules, and Super Four
Asia Cup 2025: Everything You Need to Know About the Format, Rules, and Super Four
Asia Cup 2025: Everything You Need to Know About the Format, Rules, and Super Four

QUICK LINKS