LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asia Cup 2025 final: Fans rally behind Team India ahead of blockbuster clash against Pakistan

Asia Cup 2025 final: Fans rally behind Team India ahead of blockbuster clash against Pakistan

Asia Cup 2025 final: Fans rally behind Team India ahead of blockbuster clash against Pakistan

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 28, 2025 12:32:06 IST

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): India and Pakistan gear up to face each other in the Asia Cup 2025 final. Fans across the country are pouring out their emotions and prayers for Team India, hoping for nothing less than victory in the high-stakes encounter.

In Siliguri, young cricketers gathered to express their support for Suryakumar Yadav and his men.

Young player Tanmay Paul said, “Today, expectations are high for India to win. India is playing very well in the Asia Cup. The batting and bowling are going on well. The openers, middle order, and finishers are all good.”

Another supporter of Team India from Siliguri, Amar Barua, voiced confidence in India’s dominance over Pakistan.

“India will definitely win today because India has a complete dominance over Pakistan. Today we will not leave the house. We will sit in front of the TV from 8 o’clock and will not get up until the match is over. We will also pray to Goddess Durga to make India win today. This will be a gift for us from Durga Pooja,” he said.

In Mumbai, fans echoed the same sentiment.

Surekanand Bhikne, another supporter of the Indian cricket team, said, “India’s chances are still high. Our India will definitely win this one. I have high hopes for Hardik Pandya because he’s very calm and composed, and he is currently doing very well… He’ll bowl well today, too.”

Forty-one years have passed since the inaugural Asia Cup in 1984, and for the first time, India and Pakistan have reached the final together.

In both encounters at the Asia Cup 2025, India has decisively defeated Pakistan.

Pakistan have lost a total of 12 out of their 15 T20I meetings against India.

A series of ups and downs marked Pakistan’s journey to the final. Skipper Salman Agha and his troops almost crashed out after Bangladesh had them in a corner during their Super Fours fixture. However, Pakistan dug deep and came from behind to conjure an 11-run victory to storm into the final.

Before the final, India had an injury scare with Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya suffering from cramps during the final Super Fours contest against Sri Lanka. They spent the majority of the parts on the sidelines but have been declared fit before the rivalry clash.

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Abhishek Sharmaasia cup 2025hardik pandyaindia-pakistan-finalsuryakumar yadav

RELATED News

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Suryakumar Yadav Opts Out of Pre Final Photoshoot, Salman Ali Agha Gives His Take
“Been A Minute”- Virat Kohli’s Instagram Post With Anushka Wows Over 273 Million Followers, 9 million likes, And Counting!
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final Today: Check Squad, Match Time, Tickets, Pitch Report And Live Streaming Details
Weekend of surprises in Premier League as Palace stun Liverpool, Brighton sink Chelsea, Brentford beat United; Haaland fires City to glory – What we learned
Nepal script historic first win over West Indies in Sharjah

LATEST NEWS

Selena And Benny’s Jaw-Dropping Net Worth Revealed: Unpacking Their Billion-Dollar Empire of Beauty, Beats And Big Bucks!
Chhattisgarh Brutality Caught On Cam: Man Openly Whips Sister’s Male Friend With Belt Over Suspicion Of Love Affair, Abuses In Hindi
AI chip designed by IIT innovator unveiled at T-CHIP Semicon Summit
Salman Khan Finally Reacts To Abhinav Kashyap’s Veil Comments, Wants Dabangg Director To ‘Take Some Work’
Elon Musk Reacts To Reports Connecting Him To Rapist Jeffrey Epstein, ‘I REFUSED His…’
Indigo Issues Travel Advisory Amid Heavy Rain In Maharashtra, MD Issues Red Alert
Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert; Waterlogging, Tree Falls Reported Across City
Karur stampede: Union MoS Suresh Gopi expresses condolences to bereaved families
Karur Stampede: Vijay Announces Financial Aid Of Rs 20 Lakh Each
US Commerce Secy calls for India to 'open markets', 'stop actions that harm America'
Asia Cup 2025 final: Fans rally behind Team India ahead of blockbuster clash against Pakistan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asia Cup 2025 final: Fans rally behind Team India ahead of blockbuster clash against Pakistan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asia Cup 2025 final: Fans rally behind Team India ahead of blockbuster clash against Pakistan
Asia Cup 2025 final: Fans rally behind Team India ahead of blockbuster clash against Pakistan
Asia Cup 2025 final: Fans rally behind Team India ahead of blockbuster clash against Pakistan
Asia Cup 2025 final: Fans rally behind Team India ahead of blockbuster clash against Pakistan

QUICK LINKS