LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan Match – Date, Time, Venue, Squads & Live Streaming

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan Match – Date, Time, Venue, Squads & Live Streaming

The Asia Cup 2025 Final will witness a high-voltage clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on Sunday, September 28, 2025. Fans worldwide are eagerly waiting for this encounter, which will take place at a grand venue with both teams fielding their best squads. Along with the date, time, venue, and team details, viewers can also check the full list of live streaming and telecast options to catch the much-anticipated showdown.

(Image Credit: AsianCricketCouncil via X)
(Image Credit: AsianCricketCouncil via X)

Published By: Shubhi
Published: September 26, 2025 23:01:29 IST

This Asia Cup 2025 is a much-awaited final match in which arch-rivals India and Pakistan face off in a historic contest that promises high drama, passion, and excitement for cricket fans worldwide.

 

Date and Time

The grand final is set to commence on Sunday, September 28, in the year 2025. The coin toss is slated at half past seven in the evening, Indian Standard Time, followed by the bowling of the first ball at eight under lights at Dubai. 

 

Venue

The match will be held at the Dubai International Stadium, a reputed ground that has been home to historic India-Pakistan meetings and was most anticipated to be a full-house assembly.

 

Live Telecast

In India, the Sony Sports Network shall have exclusive broadcast rights for the tournament and will air the Asia Cup final live.

 

Live Streaming

The digital viewing options for the India vs Pakistan final will provide live streaming through the Sony LIV app, the FanCode app, and the website, allowing viewers to watch the game on any device.

 

India Squad for Final

India’s squad includes Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Rinku Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Varun Chakravarthy.

 

Pakistan Squad for Final

Pakistan will rely on Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris†, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Sufiyan Muqeem to challenge India.

 

This final will also mark the first-ever India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final in 40 years, making it a truly historic clash.

Tags: Asia Cup 2025 date time venueAsia Cup 2025 FinalAsia Cup 2025 live telecastAsia Cup final match scheduleIndia squad Asia Cup 2025India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final 2025India vs Pakistan cricket matchIndia vs Pakistan Finalindia vs pakistan live streamingPakistan squad Asia Cup 2025

RELATED News

India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Shubman Gill’s T20 Struggles, Can Pakistan Take Advantage Of It?
Abhishek Sharma registers best-ever T20I Asia Cup by a batter, joins Rohit, Virat in elite list of Indians
Abhishek Sharma Tops Asia Cup 2025 Runs Chart! Leaves Behind Virat Kohli
30% Fine Imposed On Suryakumar Yadav, Breaching Code Of Conduct In Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2025
Number 3 puzzle nears its solution, KL's golden run continues: Positives from India A's historic chase against Australia A

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh interim leader Yunus addresses UNGA amid protests, warns of Gaza 'genocide' and Rohingya crisis
Why Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Wore QR Code Pin On Suit During UN Address
WWE superstar Drew McIntyre joins Henry Cavill in 'Highlander'
From 3 Crore Rudraksha To Physics Phenomena, Glimpse Of How Pandals In Kolkata Is Decked Up In Durga Puja 2025
Ed Sheeran, MGK, lead iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025 tour lineups
Navratri 2025 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Puja, Color, Significance, and Which Zodiac Signs Benefits the Most
Jinkushal Industries IPO: Massive Retail And Institutional Demand! Should You Invest In?
GST rationalisation to boost consumption growth: Finance Ministry
BMW Ventures IPO Oversubscribed On Day 3: Is A Listing Day Surge Coming?
Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan Match – Date, Time, Venue, Squads & Live Streaming
Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan Match – Date, Time, Venue, Squads & Live Streaming

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan Match – Date, Time, Venue, Squads & Live Streaming

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan Match – Date, Time, Venue, Squads & Live Streaming
Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan Match – Date, Time, Venue, Squads & Live Streaming
Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan Match – Date, Time, Venue, Squads & Live Streaming
Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan Match – Date, Time, Venue, Squads & Live Streaming

QUICK LINKS