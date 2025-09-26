Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan Match – Date, Time, Venue, Squads & Live Streaming

This Asia Cup 2025 is a much-awaited final match in which arch-rivals India and Pakistan face off in a historic contest that promises high drama, passion, and excitement for cricket fans worldwide.

Date and Time

The grand final is set to commence on Sunday, September 28, in the year 2025. The coin toss is slated at half past seven in the evening, Indian Standard Time, followed by the bowling of the first ball at eight under lights at Dubai.

Venue

The match will be held at the Dubai International Stadium, a reputed ground that has been home to historic India-Pakistan meetings and was most anticipated to be a full-house assembly.

Live Telecast

In India, the Sony Sports Network shall have exclusive broadcast rights for the tournament and will air the Asia Cup final live.

Live Streaming

The digital viewing options for the India vs Pakistan final will provide live streaming through the Sony LIV app, the FanCode app, and the website, allowing viewers to watch the game on any device.

India Squad for Final

India’s squad includes Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Rinku Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Varun Chakravarthy.

Pakistan Squad for Final

Pakistan will rely on Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris†, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Sufiyan Muqeem to challenge India.

This final will also mark the first-ever India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final in 40 years, making it a truly historic clash.