Asia Cup 2025: IND vs UAE History, Small Story Yet Big Headlines

The only match that India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) faced off prior to the commencement of the Asia Cup 2025 was a T20I and it was one where it was clear that there was not much history within this format.

India vs UAE Last Time They Met Was In?

The two have met once, in the year 2016, in the Asia Cup event that was organized in Bangladesh. UAE made the first move as they decided to bat, and achieved only a humble 81 in 9 in 20 overs with Shaiman Anwar leading the pack with 43 marks followed by a distant Rohan Mustafa with 11, but the rest of the batting unit in the first instance failed to make any mark with 10 digit scores. India, in turn, treated the pursuit with lightheartedness, closing the competition within a mere 11 overs an easy win leaving no dramatic incidents and just reiterating the difference in the quality between the two teams at a certain moment.

India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025

This is the only head to head encounter between India and UAE in T20I format coming into the Asia Cup 2025. That past or absence of one gives their next game in Dubai a touch of mystery, and preconditions a new chapter in their confrontation. There is more than this head to head stat, though. India are the most successful team in the history of the Asia Cup with eight titles and they will start their 2025 campaign as champions.

With the UAE side hosting the tournament, both sides have a blank slate, in terms of high stakes matches, although the historical disparity in experience and pedigree is clear. It is this relationship, between a cricketing giant and a developing associate country hosting, not merely a match, that creates interest and story before their confrontation on September 10 in Dubai.

