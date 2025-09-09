Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Walks Off Before Handshakes, Suryakumar Yadav’s Reaction Sets the Tone for IND vs PAK Match? Video

The mood was built up with the formal start of the Asia Cup 2025, when the captains of both teams gave a joint press conference. Indian, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lankan captains of teams and three other teams who participated in the tournament were present at the traditional media session before the big tournament. The focus was on captains of India and Pakistan, Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha.

Salman Ali Agha Walks Off, Raising Eyebrows

These were the events that happened at the end of the press conference, which attracted the attention of all cricket fans across the globe. The captain of Pakistan Salman Ali Agha opted against lingering to take the customary handshakes or the group photos on the stage. Rather he came straight to the exit door and many people wondered what message was being passed across.

By comparison, Suryakumar Yadav remained calm and cordially related to other captains. With Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and other persons, he shook hands and exchanged warm gestures which were a gesture of sportsmanship.

Another video subsequently came into the picture and Salman Ali Agha was even shown shaking hands with other captains prior to his departure. A brief but respectful handshake between Salman and Suryakumar was also visible in the clip indicating a diplomatic approach in spite of the dramatic walk-off.

Suryakumar Yadav Responds to Aggression Question

One of the expected minor plots of Asia Cup 2025 as discussed in the press meeting was the aggression of players in India vs Pakistan matches. The reporters questioned Suryakumar Yadav on whether India was going to reduce its aggression in the hotly contested match.

“Aggression (is) always there on field and you can’t do without aggression if you want to win,” Suryakumar calmly responded. His level voice seemed to kill any controversy that might have risen and at the same time recognizing the competitive nature that is necessary in professional cricket.

The same question was posed to Salman Ali Agha and his response was distinctive in terms of its openness. “If someone wants to be aggressive that is his call. From my side I don’t give anyone any instructions,” said the Pakistan skipper, signaling his preference for letting players express themselves naturally during the match.

Positive Mindset Key for India Ahead of Asia Cup Clash

Suryakumar also gave us information on how India was getting ready to the tournament. He disclosed that there were fruitful trainings among the team prior to the Asia cup and this helped in creating a positive attitude.

“We have got few practice sessions. Feels good. It will be a good challenge playing best teams from Asia Cup,” Suryakumar added. His hope was also a good sign because he did not dramatize things but rather he discussed how prepared the team is.

India’s Opening Matches: UAE First, Pakistan Next

On Wednesday, India will start her Asia Cup 2025 in Group A against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It is projected that this will be a fairly easy battle since India will be getting into the rhythm of the tournament.

Actual firework though, will be on Sunday when India will play its arch rivals Pakistan. With the tense mood created by the press conference and the historic hatred between the two parties, the confrontation will have global attention.

The cricketing world is keenly observing Asia Cup 2025 as the event commences because it is yet to be seen whether the drama surrounding the press conference will be extended on the field or be limited to the words and gestures.

ALSO READ: AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match 1: Mohammad Nabi Just 51 Runs Away From Making History