LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Walks Off Before Handshakes, Suryakumar Yadav’s Reaction Sets the Tone for IND vs PAK Match? Video

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Walks Off Before Handshakes, Suryakumar Yadav’s Reaction Sets the Tone for IND vs PAK Match? Video

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Tensions rise ahead of Asia Cup 2025 as Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha walks off prematurely during the press conference. Suryakumar Yadav stays composed, addressing aggression questions calmly. All eyes now turn to the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash on Sunday.

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Walks Off Before Handshakes, Suryakumar Yadav's Reaction Sets the Tone for IND vs PAK Match? Video (Image Credit - X@mufaddal_vohra)
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Walks Off Before Handshakes, Suryakumar Yadav's Reaction Sets the Tone for IND vs PAK Match? Video (Image Credit - X@mufaddal_vohra)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: September 9, 2025 16:05:08 IST

The mood was built up with the formal start of the Asia Cup 2025, when the captains of both teams gave a joint press conference. Indian, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lankan captains of teams and three other teams who participated in the tournament were present at the traditional media session before the big tournament. The focus was on captains of India and Pakistan, Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha.

Salman Ali Agha Walks Off, Raising Eyebrows

These were the events that happened at the end of the press conference, which attracted the attention of all cricket fans across the globe. The captain of Pakistan Salman Ali Agha opted against lingering to take the customary handshakes or the group photos on the stage. Rather he came straight to the exit door and many people wondered what message was being passed across.

By comparison, Suryakumar Yadav remained calm and cordially related to other captains. With Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and other persons, he shook hands and exchanged warm gestures which were a gesture of sportsmanship.

Another video subsequently came into the picture and Salman Ali Agha was even shown shaking hands with other captains prior to his departure. A brief but respectful handshake between Salman and Suryakumar was also visible in the clip indicating a diplomatic approach in spite of the dramatic walk-off.

Suryakumar Yadav Responds to Aggression Question

One of the expected minor plots of Asia Cup 2025 as discussed in the press meeting was the aggression of players in India vs Pakistan matches. The reporters questioned Suryakumar Yadav on whether India was going to reduce its aggression in the hotly contested match.

“Aggression (is) always there on field and you can’t do without aggression if you want to win,” Suryakumar calmly responded. His level voice seemed to kill any controversy that might have risen and at the same time recognizing the competitive nature that is necessary in professional cricket.

The same question was posed to Salman Ali Agha and his response was distinctive in terms of its openness. “If someone wants to be aggressive that is his call. From my side I don’t give anyone any instructions,” said the Pakistan skipper, signaling his preference for letting players express themselves naturally during the match.

Positive Mindset Key for India Ahead of Asia Cup Clash

Suryakumar also gave us information on how India was getting ready to the tournament. He disclosed that there were fruitful trainings among the team prior to the Asia cup and this helped in creating a positive attitude.

“We have got few practice sessions. Feels good. It will be a good challenge playing best teams from Asia Cup,” Suryakumar added. His hope was also a good sign because he did not dramatize things but rather he discussed how prepared the team is.

India’s Opening Matches: UAE First, Pakistan Next

On Wednesday, India will start her Asia Cup 2025 in Group A against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It is projected that this will be a fairly easy battle since India will be getting into the rhythm of the tournament.

Actual firework though, will be on Sunday when India will play its arch rivals Pakistan. With the tense mood created by the press conference and the historic hatred between the two parties, the confrontation will have global attention.

The cricketing world is keenly observing Asia Cup 2025 as the event commences because it is yet to be seen whether the drama surrounding the press conference will be extended on the field or be limited to the words and gestures.

ALSO READ: AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match 1: Mohammad Nabi Just 51 Runs Away From Making History

Tags: asia cup 2025pakistanSalman Ali Aghasuryakumar yadavteam india

RELATED News

Will Operation Sindoor Affect Aggression in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match? Suryakumar Yadav Reacts
AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match 1: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Predicted Playing XI
16 Year Old Abhimanyu Mishra’s Stunning Win, New Chapter Begins In Chess
‘A New Era Of Indian Football’ Union Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya’s Praise Reflects Growing Support For Football
Team India Keeps Tactical Options Open Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025

LATEST NEWS

Meet World’s Youngest Female Chartered Accountant, Cracked CA Finals Exam At 19, Holds Guinness World Record, Her Name Is…
7 Banned Hollywood Movies Too Wild For Theaters To Handle
Security Breach At Naval Area In South Mumbai: Indian Navy And Mumbai Police Launch Search On September 8, 2025
KP Sharma Oli Net Worth: How Rich Is Nepal’s Ex-PM As He Resigns Amid Gen Z Protests?
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Walks Off Before Handshakes, Suryakumar Yadav’s Reaction Sets the Tone for IND vs PAK Match? Video
Will Allu Arjun’s Unauthorised Construction In Hyderabad Be Demolished? Pushpa Star Receives Legal Notice Over THIS Reason
Has BRS Betrayed Telugu people By Abstaining From Vice Presidential Election Today?
Stock Market Today: Stock Market Closes In Green, Sensex And Nifty Hold The Market Sentiments Tight
(OUT) Bodoland Lottery Result Today 09-09-2025 LIVE:: Assam state Tuesday Lucky Draw Result; Check Full winners list, ticket number 1st Prize, 2nd Prize, 3rd Prizes and more
What Is Happening in Nepal? Gen Z Protests Turn Deadly, PM KP Sharma Oli Resigns, Residences Of PM and President Set On Fire | Nepal News
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Walks Off Before Handshakes, Suryakumar Yadav’s Reaction Sets the Tone for IND vs PAK Match? Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Walks Off Before Handshakes, Suryakumar Yadav’s Reaction Sets the Tone for IND vs PAK Match? Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Walks Off Before Handshakes, Suryakumar Yadav’s Reaction Sets the Tone for IND vs PAK Match? Video
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Walks Off Before Handshakes, Suryakumar Yadav’s Reaction Sets the Tone for IND vs PAK Match? Video
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Walks Off Before Handshakes, Suryakumar Yadav’s Reaction Sets the Tone for IND vs PAK Match? Video
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Walks Off Before Handshakes, Suryakumar Yadav’s Reaction Sets the Tone for IND vs PAK Match? Video

QUICK LINKS